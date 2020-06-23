Cork County Council launches tourism and hospitality website

Cork County Hall. Pic: Larry Cummins

Cork County Council has said it is the first local authority to launch a comprehensive online tourism directory focused on helping reopening businesses to capitalise on ‘staycations’ as well as to foreign tourists once feasible.

The local authority has created the Rediscover County Cork site which lists 600 attractions in the county and provides links in their areas to accommodation, bars, and restaurants.

The site focuses primarily on what’s on offer in and around the 23 main towns in the county. The user can zoom in on a town and see what attractions are within a 20km radius, or expand it up to 100km depending on their scope for travel.

The council wants to capitalise on the fact that, with lockdowns and travel restrictions in other countries, more Irish people will holiday at home this year than ever before.

The website has gone live after being developed by the council’s economic development, enterprise, and tourism directorate, which is headed by Sharon Corcoran.

“We saw that international tourism will be extremely limited [this year] and we wanted to do whatever we could to focus on domestic tourism. It could also be used for international visitors,” council chief executive Tim Lucey said.

He also said the site will be further developed and that the council very much welcomes feedback from the public.

Ms Corcoran said the council has long-intended to develop such a site, but decided to fast-track it due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“It’s interactive and you can work it from your iPhone, tablet, laptop, etc,” she said. “It’s like having a tourist office in your pocket. This is a work in progress. There may be attractions you can think of that are not up there and this is where the public feedback system comes in.”

The site can be accessed via corkcoco.ie.