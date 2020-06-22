€6.9m Lotto jackpot won in south side of Cork city

The winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto jackpot was sold in the south side of Cork city.
€6.9m Lotto jackpot won in south side of Cork city
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 15:07 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

The winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto jackpot was sold in the south side of Cork city.

The National Lottery today confirmed that the winning ticket for Saturday’s €6.9 million jackpot was sold on the outskirts of city.

The winner has yet to make contact with Lotto HQ.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 19, 40, 41, 44 and the bonus was 17.

The shop where the ticket was sold will be announced tomorrow.

Also on Saturday night, players in Co Louth and Co Meath were one number shy of the jackpot and each won just over €33,000.

Elsewhere, the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was won by somebody in Dublin.

This latest Lotto win is the sixth jackpot win this year with over €30 million won in jackpot prizes alone.

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
LonelyLittleGirl_pano.jpg Child admissions to psychiatric units up by a quarter
lotto

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices