Man, 30s, dies in crash between lorry and car in Dundalk

A man has died following an early morning crash between a lorry and a car in Co Louth.
Man, 30s, dies in crash between lorry and car in Dundalk
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 09:22 AM
Digital Desk staff
File photo.
File photo.

Additional reporting by PA

A man has died following an early morning crash between a lorry and a car in Co Louth.

The fatal crash happened at approximately 5am this morning in Dundalk on the M1 southbound between Junction 17 and Junction 16.

The car driver, who was in his early 30s, was fatally injured during the crash. His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Dundalk.

The lorry driver, who is in his early 40s, was uninjured and was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. A section of the M1 is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the M1 at the time of the collision or prior to it, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Elsewhere, an 18-year-old man has died and six others have been injured following a two-car collision in Co Down.

The teenager who died had been a passenger in a Peugeot 207 which collided with a Volkswagen Polo on the Coily Hill Road in Killyleagh shortly after midnight.

Six other young people – four males and two females – were injured and taken to hospital.

Inspector Frances McCullough has issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident or anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the crash to contact officers by calling 101, quoting reference 12 22/06/20.

More in this section

Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
crash

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices