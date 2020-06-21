Man, 30s, arrested as part of investigation into robbery in Longford

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested by gardaí investigating a robbery at a shop in Longford yesterday.
Man, 30s, arrested as part of investigation into robbery in Longford
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 20:41 PM
Michelle McGlynn

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested by gardaí investigating a robbery at a shop in Longford yesterday.

At 2.30pm, a lone male entered a convenience store on Park Road, Longford Town armed with a hammer.

The man threatened staff before leaving the scene with a sum of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

A forensic examination of the scene was carried out by local officers.

In a follow up operation late last night, a man in his 30s was arrested in relation with the investigation.

The man is currently being detained at Longford Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station 043 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
crimeplace: longfordplace: park road, longford townplace: longford garda stationperson: gardaíorganisation: garda confidential line

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices