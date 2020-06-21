Coronavirus: No new deaths reported in North or Scotland, officials confirm

The latest daily figures from the Scottish Government indicate 2,472 patients in Scotland have died after testing positive for the virus.
Coronavirus: No new deaths reported in North or Scotland, officials confirm
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 15:40 PM
Press Association

There have been no new coronavirus-linked death announced in Northern Ireland on Sunday, with the death toll recorded by the Department of Health remaining at 545.

There were four new cases confirmed through tests conducted in health trust labs in the region, taking the total recorded by the labs since the outbreak began to 4,870.

Meanwhile, no deaths of patients in Scotland who have tested positive for coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

A total of 2,472 patients north of the border have died after testing positive for Covid-19, no change on Saturday&rsquo;s figure.

This marks the fifth day in June when the death total has not changed.

The Scottish Government&rsquo;s daily statistical update indicates 18,156 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 26 from 18,130 the previous day.

Of those who have tested positive, 518 were in hospital on Saturday night.

A total of 16 patients were in intensive care with either confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a rise of two in 24 hours.

More in this section

Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
coronaviruscovid-19scotrailscottish government

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices