'Stay within your depth': Swimmers urged to stay safe while adhering to social distancing

Water Safety Ireland is urging people not to swim somewhere unsafe because they're trying to keep apart from people during the pandemic.
File photo
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 11:44 AM
Digital Desk staff

Water Safety Ireland is urging people not to swim somewhere unsafe because they are trying to keep apart from people during the coronavirus pandemic.

It says high tides and strong rip currents, because of the new moon, mean there is a higher risk of drowning accidents.

People walking near beaches or on the shoreline may also find themselves cut off by rising water.

"It's terribly important when people are social distancing now for the months ahead not to get out of your depth, swim within your depth, stay within your depth," said Roger Sweeney, Deputy CEO at Water Safety Ireland.

Mr Sweeney advised that people only go to places that have a reputation for being safe.

He added that if you see someone in trouble, you can save a life without getting wet:

"Shout to the casualty, that's often all it takes," he advised.

He also advised to reach out to the person with a long object such as a piece of clothing or a hurley and, if possible, to throw a ring bouy or another floating object to help them safely to shore.

coronavirusperson: roger sweeneyperson: deputy ceoperson: sweeneyorganisation: water safety ireland

