Revenue publishes 35 tax default cases in Ireland totalling over €6m

The second highest settlement was over €635,000 owed by TLC Homecare and Healthcare Ltd of Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick for under-declaring VAT.
Revenue publishes 35 tax default cases in Ireland totalling over €6m
16 tax default cases included amounts exceeding €100,000.
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 17:03 PM
Digital Desk staff

A Dublin carer has topped the list of tax defaulters for the first three months of the year.

Michelle Forde from Raheny was fined €1,088,000 in tax, interest, and penalties from not declaring Capital Acquisitions Tax and Income Tax.

The case was one of 35 published today totalling over €6m.

16 cases included amounts exceeding €100,000.

The next highest settlement was over €635,000 owed by TLC Homecare and Healthcare Ltd of Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick for under-declaring VAT.

That company is now in liquidation.

More in this section

Garda stock Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge
Fife Police Feature Belfast off-licence targeted by thieves twice in one day
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Richard Boyd Barrett labels travel policy around Covid-19 a 'shambles'
taxationplace: irelandplace: dublinplace: rahenyplace: dooradoyle, co. limerickperson: michelle fordeorganisation: revenueorganisation: tlc homecare and healthcare ltdorganisation: vat

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices