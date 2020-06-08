Woman arrested after €25k drug seizure in Co Tipperary

Gardaí seized €25,000 worth of suspected alprazolam pills, according to a spokesperson.
Woman arrested after €25k drug seizure in Co Tipperary
Picture: Garda Press Office
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 09:46 AM
Digital Desk staff

A woman has been arrested after a drug seizure in Co Tipperary over the weekend.

Gardaí seized €25,000 worth of suspected alprazolam pills, according to a spokesperson.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Carrickbeg area of Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary.

The pills were blister packs branded 'Ksalol'. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis, a garda spokesperson said.

A woman in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

She has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

More in this section

LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg The Lotto numbers are in...
hse%20490_90603691 Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed
Alicia Ryan MISSING 18 July 2020.jpg Update: Missing Limerick teen found safe and well
drug seizuresplace: co tipperaryplace: clonmelplace: tipperaryplace: carrickbegplace: carrick on suir, co tipperaryplace: clonmel garda stationperson: gardaíperson: director of public prosecutionsorganisation: district drugs unitorganisation: divisional drugs unit

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices