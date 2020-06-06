The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €5m.
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 22:24 PM

The numbers drawn were 11, 22, 27, 28, 34 and 36. The bonus number was 45.

In total over 109,000 players, won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €204,038.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 5, 10, 14, 24, 34, 43. The bonus number was 17.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 1, 3, 11, 20, 21, 45. The bonus number was 42.

