Higgins pays tribute to 'remarkable' nurses' response to Covid-19 crisis

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, today paid tribute to the contributions that nurses have made to the national Covid-19 response, working in hospitals and other facilities across Ireland.
Higgins pays tribute to 'remarkable' nurses' response to Covid-19 crisis
President Michael D Higgins, pictured in 2016. File pic.
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 20:18 PM
Digital Desk staff

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, today paid tribute to the contributions that nurses have made to the national Covid-19 response, working in hospitals and other facilities across Ireland.

He made the comments in a pre-recorded video address to graduates of Dublin City University's School of Nursing, released to the public today by the college and streaming below.

In the address, President Higgins said that as a nation facing the challenge of the coronavirus crisis, Ireland has taken heart in the 'remarkable courage, compassion and generosity' of those who work in the health service.

"Central to (the health) service are, of course, the nurses, who deliver such safe and effective care in our hospitals, health centres, clinics, hospices, and of course, out in our wider communities."

The remarks come as the National Public Health Emergency Team today announced a further 9 deaths of Covid-19, and 24 new cases.

The NPHET says the death toll has reached 1,678 and the total number of people infected is 25,183.

Healthcare workers make up 8,059 of cases.

More in this section

012%20Dept%20of%20Health Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Government prepared to make ‘tough calls’ to prioritise public health, Dara Calleary says
Ruth Morrissey legal case CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
coronavirusplace: irelandperson: higginsperson: michael d higginsperson: president higginsevent: covid-19organisation: dublin city university's school of nursingorganisation: irelandorganisation: national public health emergency teamorganisation: nphet

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices