All clear given after gas leak in Cork suburb

Emergency services have given the all-clear for people to return to their homes after a gas leak in a suburb on the southside of Cork city.
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 21:01 PM
Eoin English

The alarm was raised in Lisadell Estate off Maryborough Hill near Douglas at around 6.30pm after reports of a strong smell of gas close to the estate entrance.

Garda, several units of Cork City Fire Brigade and Gas Networks Ireland workers responded and the area was sealed off while the matter was investigated.

A total of 10 houses were evacuated while orders were given for other residents to stay indoors.

It was subsequently discovered that a car had struck a gas meter, damaging a supply pipe and causing the leak.

Gas company workers were able to close a valve, shut off the supply and arrange a temporary repair.

Checks were carried out on adjoining houses before the all-clear was given.

