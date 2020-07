A motorcyclist in his 40s has been killed in a road traffic accident in Cork this evening.

The man suffered fatal injuries after a collision involving his bike and a car on the Crossbarry to Killumney road.

The incident occurred at around 6pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed to facilitate an investigation by garda forensic collision investigators.

The AA has said that diversions are currently in place.