Two men charged with separate rapes and sexual assaults of their younger brother in Cork family home

Two brothers in their 40s have been charged separately with close to 100 counts of raping and sexually assaulting their younger brother at their family home in Co Cork over two decades ago.

The men who are aged 44 and 41 cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the complainant.

The men today appeared before Mallow District Court where they were each charged with 24 counts of rape and 24 counts of sexual assault of their younger brother on separate and different occasions in the 1990s.

The 44-year-old man is charged with 24 counts of raping and 24 counts of sexually assaulting his younger brother on dates unknown between January 1, 1993 and December 31, 1995 at the family home in Co Cork.

The 41-year-old is charged with 24 counts of raping and 24 counts of sexually assaulting his younger brother on dates unknown between January 1, 1995 and December 31, 1997. The alleged offences occurred at the family home in Co Cork.

Complainant aged between nine and 13 at time of alleged offences

The 44-year-old was aged 17 to 19 at the time of his alleged offences. The 41-year-old was also aged 17 to 19 at the time of his alleged offences.

The alleged offences occurred when the complainant was aged nine to 13. The State alleges that the men committed the offences separately.

Sgt Donal Cashman of the Cork City Divisional Protective Services Unit, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to both men. The men were charged separately this morning.

Sgt Cashman said he met the 41-year-old man by appointment at 7.15am today and charged him with 24 rape and 24 sexual assault offences. He said the accused made no reply to the charges after caution.

Sgt Cashman stated that he met the 44-year-old by appointment shortly after 8am and charged him with 24 rape and 24 sexual assault offences. He made no reply to the charges after caution.

Insp Tony Sullivan said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the charges against both accused should be dealt with on indictment. The men will appear before a judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Insp Sullivan sought a month’s adjournment for service of the books of evidence against both men.

He said that gardaí had no objection to both men being remanded on bail once they agreed to certain conditions.

No contact with complainant

Judge Patricia Harney separately remanded both men on their own bonds of €100 to appear at Mallow District Court on July 14 for service of the books of evidence against them.

Solicitor, Cathal Lombard, said that his client, the 44-year-old man, was willing to abide by the bail terms sought by the gardaí, including that he live at his home address in Co Cork.

Thomas Coughlan, a solicitor representing the 41-year-old man, said that his client was also willing to obey the bail terms sought by the gardaí, including that he live at his home address, elsewhere in Co Cork.

Judge Harney also made it a condition of both men’s bail that they provide gardaí with their mobile phone numbers and that they keep their phones charged and in credit so they can be reached at any time by gardaí.

Gardaí also sought an undertaking from the accused that they would not have any contact with the complainant, directly or indirectly via third parties. Both men agreed to this undertaking.

Judge Harney made it clear to the men that this condition included contact via social media and any contact via Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp or any other social media.