Bail for man who denies killing infant grandson

A 54-year-old man accused of killing his infant grandson, who allegedly suffered a fatal injury while he was babysitting, has been granted bail.

Baby Sean Wang, who was 10 months old, died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin on August 15, 2019 where he had been in intensive care for two days.

His grandfather Chan Teng Wang, a Chinese national with an address at Melville Rise, Finglas, Dublin 11, was charged on May 8 with manslaughter and was subsequently refused bail in the district court.

However, he made a successful application in the High Court on Tuesday and was released on his own bond of €100 with an independent surety of €5,000.

He appeared again at Cloverhill District Court today. He was ordered by Judge Victor Blake to appear again on July 1 to be served with a book of evidence.

'A very sad case'

The accused came to Ireland last year to live with his son, and his family.

His solicitor Tracy Horan said it was a very sad case but Mr Wang denies the charge.

Ms Horan has told the court her client has said from the start the child died from a fall and his family accepted that. The defence case is it was an accident and a UK-based pathologist’s report has been obtained, she said.

Detective Garda Siobhan Tolan has said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the circuit court.

The deceased, Sean Wang, was 10 months old and the grandson of the accused, she had said earlier.

At Mr Wang's first hearing, Detective Garda Tolan said the baby boy was in the care of his grandfather at his home in Finglas. The baby’s parents were out with friends at the time.

It was alleged at 00.38 on the morning of August 13, 2019, “baby Sean arrived at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest”.

He was accompanied by his parents. Medical staff performed CPR 40 times after which a heartbeat was detected.

He was transferred to the intensive care unit where he lost his fight for life two days later, Detective Garda Tolan had said.