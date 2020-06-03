Trinity sets date for return of students for mixture of online and face-to-face lectures

Students at Trinity College Dublin will attend both face-to-face and online lectures when the new academic year begins on September 28.

The college says it will use a hybrid model which includes online lectures for larger class groups, and face-to-face seminars, tutorials and laboratory classes for smaller groups.

Erasmus exchanges will go ahead in the first semester for students who want to take part.

The university expects social distancing to continue at least into early 2021.

University Council approved next academic year @tcddublin to begin on the 28 Sept. The Vice-Provost/Chief Academic Officer will email details to staff & students. Our aim is to combine face-to-face teaching for all students in Semester 1 w/ hybrid & online teaching. pic.twitter.com/TOV4bXPH7C — Patrick Prendergast (@pjprendergast) June 3, 2020

The first semester will run until December 18, while the second semester will run from February 1 to April 23, 2021.

Provost Dr Patrick Prendergast said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our students the certainty of a start date, the promise of a rewarding and absorbing learning experience and our full commitment to making their Trinity education as distinctive, varied and intellectually stimulating as they expect and deserve it to be.

"The outbreak of Covid-19 has led to enormous changes for Trinity students and staff and we are proud of how much has been accomplished in such a short time.

For the rest of this year, and potentially into 2021, it will mean that education will involve a hybrid of face-to-face and online teaching and learning.

"We are committed to continuing with face-to-face education as a core element of the experience of attending Trinity and our intention is to facilitate seminars, laboratory classes and tutorials as far as possible for all students, while at all times following Government guidelines on social distancing.”