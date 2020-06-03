Three men arrested following €20k drug seizure in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested three men and seized over €20,000 worth of suspected drugs in Limerick city.
Three men arrested following €20k drug seizure in Limerick
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 11:58 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have arrested three men and seized over €20,000 worth of suspected drugs in Limerick city.

At around 3am yesterday, gardaí on patrol on Condell Road witnessed a car driving erratically.

The three occupants of the car, all aged in their 30s, were arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

Once at the station, a search of the driver was carried out and €800 worth of suspected cocaine was found.

No drugs were found on the other two occupants of the car and they were released without charge.

The driver of the car was later released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

As part of a follow-up operation, gardaí executed a search warrant at a house on Cathedral Place shortly before midday yesterday.

In the course of the search, gardaí seized €14,500 of cocaine, €2,400 of amphetamine and €2,400 of Xanax tablets.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Talks continue in Brussels after day of deadlock over pandemic rescue plan
LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg The Lotto numbers are in...
hse%20490_90603691 Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed
drug seizuresplace: limerickplace: condell roadplace: henry street garda stationplace: cathedral placeperson: gardaíorganisation: gardaíorganisation: dpporganisation: xanax

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices