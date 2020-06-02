Women returning from maternity leave will have access this month to Covid-19 payments

Last week the Department of Finance announced that women returning from adoptive or maternity leave are eligible for the scheme.
Women returning from maternity leave will have access this month to Covid-19 payments
File photo.
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 16:20 PM
Digital Desk staff

Women returning to work from maternity leave will be able to access the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme from June 12.

Last week the Department of Finance announced that women returning from adoptive or maternity leave are eligible for the scheme.

Their pay will be backdated to March 26 in line with other employees.

Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach confirmed the date of access this morning.

Ms Canavan said: "This will be implemented from the 26th of March where applicable. The change being made will allow for consistent treatment with other employees who are on the payroll on the 29th of February.

"The system updates to support this change should be operational from the 12th of June, 2020."

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Talks continue in Brussels after day of deadlock over pandemic rescue plan
LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg The Lotto numbers are in...
hse%20490_90603691 Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed
coronaviruscovid-19maternity leave

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices