Gardaí find suspected cannabis plants growing in polytunnel at Tipperary house

Gardaí are following “a definite line of enquiry” in relation to a seizure of €8,000 of suspected cannabis plants, which were being cultivated in a polytunnel at the rear of a house in Co. Tipperary, yesterday.
Gardaí find suspected cannabis plants growing in polytunnel at Tipperary house
Some of the suspected cannabis plants found by gardai, growing in a polytunnel at a house in Carrick on Suir yesterday, Monday, June 1. Pic: An Garda Siochana.
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 10:37 AM
David Raleigh

Gardaí are following “a definite line of enquiry” in relation to a seizure of €8,000 of suspected cannabis plants, which were being cultivated in a polytunnel at the rear of a house in Co. Tipperary, yesterday.

The suspected drugs were discovered at a property in Carrick on Suir, Monday.

“Shortly before 7pm detectives and uniformed Gardaí from Carrick on Suir, assisted by the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, executed a search warrant at an address on Ballyrichard Road, Carrick on Suir. During the course of the search Gardaí found a polytunnel at the rear of the property which contained €8,000 of suspected cannabis plants,” said a Garda spokesman.

Gardaí also recovered “a number of extractor fans, a hydraulic press and other paraphernalia associated with drug supply“, located on the property.

“The plants will now be sent for analysis.“

“No arrests have been made but investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry,” the spokesman added.

More in this section

012%20Dept%20of%20Health Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
Ruth Morrissey legal case CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
New Minister for Agriculture appointed EU can't pour debt on debt, says Micheál Martin
gardaiplace: tipperaryplace: co. tipperaryplace: carrickplace: suirplace: ballyrichard roadplace: carrick on suirperson: gardaíorganisation: gardaíorganisation: clonmel district drugs unitorganisation: garda

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices