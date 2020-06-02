Dublin Zoo opens for first time in 11 weeks, with social distancing in place

Tickets are available online only and there are just two visiting periods a day, with a maximum of 500 people allowed in per session.
Dublin Zoo opens for first time in 11 weeks, with social distancing in place
Dublin Zoo been closed since March 12 in line with public health advice.
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 09:01 AM
Digital Desk staff

Dublin Zoo reopens today on a trial basis with a range of new measures in place.

The zoo been closed since March 12 in line with public health advice.

For the first time in 11 weeks, members of the public will be able to visit one of the city's most popular attractions.

The animals in Dublin Zoo have been without human admirers since March 12, but now people will be allowed in in limited numbers and are only permitted to walk in one direction, to allow for social distancing

Tickets are available by prebooking online only and there are just two visiting periods a day, with a maximum of 500 people allowed in per session.

The first of those begins at 9.30am and ends at 1pm. The second session is from 2pm until 5.30pm.

All internal and enclosed spaces such as shops and animal houses will remain closed for now.

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Talks continue in Brussels after day of deadlock over pandemic rescue plan
LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg The Lotto numbers are in...
hse%20490_90603691 Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed
place: dublin zooorganisation: dublin zoo

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices