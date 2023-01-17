Cork NCT centres among best in country for pass rates in 2022

A Co. Donegal NCT centre had the highest failure rate last year, while two Cork centres were among the best for pass rates.

Derrybeg claimed the crown of the centre where you are most likely to fail your NCT, with 60% of cars failing their full test in 2022. That was 14% above the national average of failing, which stood at 46%.

In total, almost 1.4 million NCTs were carried out in 2022. The National Car Test (NCT) is a compulsory vehicle inspection programme in Ireland. Cars older than 10 years must undergo an annual inspection, while vehicles younger than 10 years must be inspected every two years.

Cavan had the second-highest fail rate with 58%, with Clifden, Co. Mayo (56%), Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and Carlow (both 54%) rounding out the top-five.

Two of the top centres for pass rates in the country were in Cork. The highest percentage pass rates in the country were found in Deansgrange, Co. Dublin, at 63%.

Those with pass rates from 59-60% were Little Island, Co. Cork, Blarney, Co. Cork, Waterford, Portlaoise, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Killarney and Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

The data, obtained by CarTakeBack, also revealed the top five reasons that vehicles failed their NCT in 2022.

The list of NCT fail 'hotspots'

Leading the way were tyre issues, which accounted for nearly 8% of failures.

The experts at CarTakeBack noted that this might indicate that the cost-of-living crisis has left more people hoping to save money by risking old tyres on their cars.

The full top five reads:

Tyres - 7.74%

Front suspension - 6.82%

Beam result - 5.38%

Brake lines/hoses - 4.34%

Steering linkage - 4.23%

The most tested vehicle make in 2022 was Toyota, according to the data.

The NCT helps to reduce the number of road accidents by identifying defects such as faulty brakes, worn tyres and defective headlight aim. The test also helps to improve air quality and protect the environment by reducing exhaust emissions.