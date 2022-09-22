Over one million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers

Over one million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers

Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles in the US because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up (GK Images/Alamy/PA)

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 13:47
Associated Press reporters

Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles in the US because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.

The automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, Tesla said in documents posted on Thursday by US safety regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that is a violation of federal safety standards for power windows.

An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla said.

The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs.

Also included are some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022.

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.

Owners will be notified by letter starting from November 15.

The company says in documents that vehicles in production got the update starting on September 13.

Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of September 16, according to the documents.

More in this section

Detail of a fuel pump in a gas station Motorists paying up to 30% more for fuel than last year
What should I look for when buying new tyres for my car? What should I look for when buying new tyres for my car?
Toyota Highlander review: Big family car delivers on comfort and poise Toyota Highlander review: Big family car delivers on comfort and poise
TeslaDigitalPlace: International
<p>'I wanted to really love this car for a variety of reasons... but I found that near impossible,' writes Declan Colley</p>

DS7 Crossback review: high on style but short on substance

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s