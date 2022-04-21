Donal Hickey: High cost of fuel must be driving electric car sales

High-minded concerns about climate change aside, there’s nothing better than lightening the pocket to wake up people to harsh realities.

We’ve seen it in relation to recycling. When you can show people how they can save themselves money, they’ll bite the bait. The Government might like to claim that grants and better battery charging services boost the sale of electric vehicles (EVs), but the high cost of fuel, expected to rise even more, must also be a factor in increasing EV sales.

As someone who drives a ten-year-old diesel car — a relic of the days when we were encouraged to opt for diesel — I don’t have much moral high ground to stand on. But, for many people, electric cars are still too expensive to buy, even if much cheaper to run.

The cheapest such car in Ireland costs around €29,000, roughly €7,000 more than the petrol model, and second-hand EVs seem very scarce. You’re now talking about €100 to fill an average diesel or petrol tank, whereas a full charge for an EV battery with a 400km range costs between €6 to €8.

Motoring bodies like the Automobile Association say the price differential levels out overall costs after two years of using an EV and you’re then into much cheaper motoring.

EVs and hybrids now make up 45% of all sales

The hope is EVs will become more affordable, something that must happen if the Government target to have one million such vehicles on Irish roads by 2030 is to be reached. At present, the cheapest electric family car comes at around €38,000.

Latest sales figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show over 10,000 new EVs were sold in the first quarter of the year, almost double the figure for the same period last year. EVs and hybrids now make up 45% of all sales, quite remarkable progress in a short period, with over 50,000 now on our roads.

Unveiling the Department of Transport’s Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy recently, Minister Eamon Ryan said charging infrastructure would stay ahead of the rapidly rising demand for EVs.

He also reiterated the Government’s longstanding commitment to a just changeover to a climate-friendly system for all sections of Irish society. Mr Ryan is looking at what’s happening in other countries with a view to having a charging network to suit all drivers, both rural and urban.

Some habits won’t change, however. Experience in more advanced countries show drivers will use existing petrol stations for battery charging, or plug in while shopping, or use overnight charges in their local areas or at home. Other possible charging areas being looked at include sports facilities, hotels and tourist attractions.