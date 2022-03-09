Life Hack: How to make your car's tank of fuel last as long as possible

Want to keep the cost of driving down while fuel prices continue to rise? Here are some useful tips
Life Hack: How to make your car's tank of fuel last as long as possible

While we can’t control the price at the pumps, we can take steps to make our cars more fuel-efficient. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 09:50
Denise O’Donoghue

With the price of petrol and diesel rising to unprecedented highs, many drivers are concerned about the cost of getting from A to B. When walking or cycling is not an option, a car can be a crucial mode of transport, particularly for those living in rural areas, people living with disabilities, and parents.

While we can’t control the price at the pumps, we can take steps to make our cars more fuel-efficient so you get further on as little as possible. Here are some tips that could stop that needle dipping too low.

Remove excess weight from the car 

A heavy car uses more fuel when being driven. If you’re using your boot to store anything that is not needed on the journey, now is the time to remove it. Items you may not need include your hold’s buggy if they are not joining you on the journey, and heavy tools you might be keeping in there too. Similarly, if your car has a toolbox, remove it. It is excess weight but additionally it creates additional drag. Items like these create wind resistance and a car has to work harder – and use more fuel – to simply move it through the air.

Maintain and service your car 

In both the short and long-term, a well-maintained car will use less fuel than one with any untreated issues. A car service is an expense in itself but it is a necessary one to ensure you don’t spend even more on excess fuel. Similarly, ensure your tyres are properly inflated. If you’re driving around with the wrong tyre pressure, you’re wasting additional fuel.

Don’t use your air conditioning 

If your car has air conditioning, don’t be tempted to turn it on unless absolutely necessary. It puts an additional strain on your engine, resulting in more fuel being used. Other electrical add-one will have a similar effect, including heated seats or steering wheels.

Plan your journeys 

It sounds obvious, but mapping your route from A to B can be the most effective way to avoid using too much fuel. Avoid any areas that you know are traffic black spots: sitting in traffic, you’ll be wasting precious fuel. Similarly, if you don’t need to reach your destination at a certain time, avoid travelling at rush hour. Not only will you get there faster, but a smooth, obstacle-free drive is the best way to use as little fuel as possible: stopping and starting frequently will burn it up.

Gravity is your friend 

If you live in a hilly area like Cork, make sure you pay attention to the aspect of the road you are driving. If you are going downhill, ease off the accelerator. Similarly, maintain a constant speed rather than speeding up and braking over and over to be as efficient as possible.

