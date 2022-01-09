Wheels & Deals: 'Simply clever' Skoda Fabia to start at €19k

After much delay — mainly due to the microprocessor shortages across the globe, Skoda has announced the Irish pricing for the new fourth-generation Fabia.

Twenty-two years after its debut, the popular small car is said to be more emotive and dynamic than ever before. It is the first Fabia to be based on Volkswagen Group’s modular MQB-A0 platform and is claimed to be the most spacious car within its segment as well as boasting further enhanced comfort features and a plethora of new safety and assistance systems.

Classic brand qualities, such as excellent value for money, high functionality, and a host of ‘Simply Clever’ features, make this an excellent entry-level model to the Skoda range. The entry level model will be priced from €19,150.

Skoda Ireland has sold over 5,280 Fabias in the last five years. The most common reasons for buying one are its value for money, low running costs, and impressive amount of space.

Active, Ambition, and Style trim levels will be available from market launch.

The latest-generation Fabia is longer and, at 4,108mm, exceeds the 4m mark for the first time. The boot, which was already the largest in the segment, has gained an additional 50 litres to a capacious 380.

Four petrol engines from Volkswagen Group's current EVO generation deliver power outputs ranging from 48 kW (65 bhp) to 81kW (110 bhp). Segment-leading aerodynamics with a drag coefficient (cd) of 0.28 and the optional 50-litre fuel tank enable a range of more than 900km in the WLTP cycle.

Hilux redux

Toyota has announced a sporty version of one of its legendary cars, the Hilux.

The success Toyota Gazoo Racing has achieved in the Dakar Rally (which is currently ongoing) has inspired the creation of the Hilux GR Sport, the new pinnacle of the Hilux pick-up range.

The Hilux GR Sport is designed to capture the attention of customers whose active lifestyles go well beyond the everyday, giving them an ideal vehicle for adventurous journeys and sporting pursuits. Toyota has introduced dedicated suspension enhancements to deliver an even more rewarding driving experience, with increased control, responsiveness, and grip feel.

A series of exclusive exterior and interior design features reinforce the vehicle’s appeal and the variant also benefits from the significant advances already introduced in the new Hilux, delivering the best driving experience yet.

Its world-famous “go anywhere” off-road capabilities have reached new heights, aided by an automatic limited-slip differential and Active Traction Control. At the same time, exemplary handling and comfort in on-road driving have been secured with suspension upgrades and noise and vibration countermeasures.

The key feature in the upgraded suspension system is the introduction of new monotube shock absorbers and new front springs.

The monotube design creates a larger piston area to give better damping performance, with faster response and better heat dissipation. It also helps maintain the performance quality of the oil inside the unit when driving in tough conditions.

The front coil springs have been stiffened and both these and the new shocks are painted red to make a stand-out statement of the Hilux GR Sport’s character.

The GR Sport is powered by Hilux’s 2.8-litre engine, introduced to the range in 2020. Delivering 204 bhp/150 kW and 500 Nm of torque, it is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Exclusively a Double Cab version, the GR Sport maintains the Hilux’s impressive load-carrying capabilities that are among the best in its class: It can take a payload of one tonne and tow braked trailers up to 3.5 tonnes.

Subaru goes electric

Subaru has given a full walkaround look at its new Solterra EV.

Due to go on sale in Europe in midsummer, Subaru’s first electric car will sit on a dedicated platform designed specifically for EVs.

It shares much of its makeup with Toyota’s upcoming bZ4X, including its all-wheel-drive powertrain and mid-size SUV shape. The batteries are also used to increase the car’s structural rigidity to aid in the event of an impact, too.

This platform is particularly important as it allows both companies to easily expand the number of EVs they can offer. Toyota recently announced it plans to sell 3.5m electric cars by 2030.

Much the same as the bZ4X, the cabin of the Solterra offers plenty of space thanks to a long wheelbase, while the batteries have been fitted low in the car so they don’t intrude on the interior of the car. There’s also a large central touchscreen that incorporates Apple CarPlay, while a secondary display sits ahead of the steering wheel.

The Solterra uses a dual motor setup, one on each axle, delivering 160kW and 335Nm of torque. Subaru claims it’ll do 0-60mph in 7.4 seconds, too.

It’s expected to return a range of up to 280 miles, while 150kW charging speeds will allow an 80% charge to be conducted in 30 minutes.

The Solterra is expected to go on sale in Europe during the middle of 2022, with prices and specifications announced closer to that time.