Wheels & Deals: Škoda raising electric game with two new Enyaq iV variants

Škoda is raising its electric game once more with the addition of two new variants of the new Enyaq iV next year.

Those new models, the Enyaq Sportline iV and the Enyaq iV 80x, are available to order now direct from your local dealer.

The Enyaq iV was revealed in 2020, with the first Irish sales pre-booked online by way of a €1,000 deposit. Demand outstripped supply in 2021 with 231 Enyaq customers recorded up to November. Although supply will improve in 2022, Škoda advises that consulting your dealer early is the best way to avoid disappointment.

Of the new versions coming on stream, the Enyaq iV 80x has an all-new, all-wheel-drive powertrain. Thanks to a second electric motor on the front axle, complementing the existing rear-wheel motor, it transmits power to the road via all-wheel drive.

The two motors have a combined output of 195 kW and offer a maximum torque of 425 Nm. The 80x is mainly driven by a permanent-magnet synchronous motor (PSM) on the rear axle, which delivers an output of 150 kW, a maximum torque of 310 Nm and maximum running speed of 16,000 rpm.

The Enyaq Sportline iV is powered by a 82 kWh battery and is said to be able to cover more than 500 km in the WLTP cycle. Its top speed is 160 km/h with a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 6.9 seconds. The Enyaq iV 80x starts from €49,894 inclusive of Grants/VRT Rebate and a service and tyre plan.

The Enyaq Sportline iV is the sportiest version yet, characterised by black design features and large wheels and we are assured the lowered sports chassis makes for a particularly dynamic driving experience.

The interior adds to the sporty feel, thanks to decorative, carbon-style trims, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and seats with integrated headrests. The Sportline variant is offered in three performance levels: the Sportline iV 60 which has an output of 132 kW; the Sportline iV 80 produces 150 kW. Both are rear-wheel drivers. The Sportline can also be equipped with all-wheel drive in the shape of the Sportline iV 80x.

The Enyaq Sportline iV 60 starts from €44,942 inclusive of Grants/VRT Rebate and a service and tyre plan.

Mercedes models

Mercedes-Benz tell us that its 2022 product offensive in Ireland will see the German manufacturer extend its presence in the all-electric sector with the arrival here of a number of much-anticipated new models from its Mercedes EQ family of electric-powered vehicles.

Expected to debut here in the first quarter will be the S-Class inspired all electric EQS luxury saloon.

Also due in the first quarter will be the EQB, which slots into the Mercedes-EQ range above the entry-level EQA and below the larger mid-range EQC.

The second quarter will see the arrival of the E-Class inspired, fully-electric EQE which recently premiered at the IAA Show in Munich

Mercedes-Benz will be adding luxury and performance, in equal measure, to its vastly expanded conventionally powered product range. Earmarked to arrive early in the second quarter will be the new Mercedes-AMG SL – a model widely and justly regarded as one of motoring’s most iconic creations.

Following later in the year will be a high performance AMG GT 4-door Coupé.