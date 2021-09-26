Wheels & Deals: Ford reveals new facelifted Fiesta range

Ford has revealed a new and facelifted Fiesta range, featuring new styling, an enhanced technology package and powered by mild hybrid powertrains.

Ford maintains that a bold, distinctive exterior takes Fiesta’s expressive design to a new level, with more road presence and greater differentiation between the comprehensive line-up of Fiesta variants.

Trend, Titanium, ST-Line and Active models each benefit from unique styling elements alongside an expanded range of exterior colours, wheel designs and interior finishes.

The Fiesta range is also expanded with new Vignale packs that amplify the Titanium, STLine an Active personalities with luxury specifications, in addition to highly specified X variants.

Ford Fiesta 2021

LED headlights are for the first time introduced to all Fiesta variants, with advanced Matrix LED technology available that offers Glare-Free High Beam functionality and can also adapt headlight beam patterns for better visibility in challenging conditions.

The new Fiesta also introduces a 12.3-inch digital instrument display that helps drivers stay informed for relaxing journeys.

Local Hazard Information and Wrong-Way Alert make their Fiesta debuts among a suite of sophisticated driver assistance technologies.

Electrified powertrains will help new Fiesta drivers save fuel and reduce emissions while maximising driving fun.

Ford Fiesta 2021

Ford EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid technology helps optimise fuel efficiency while simultaneously enhancing Fiesta’s acclaimed driving dynamics with responsive acceleration.

The technology works hand-in-hand with Ford’s Powershift seven-speed automatic transmission option for fast, seamless gearchanges.

Ford also unveiled the new Ford Performance-developed Fiesta ST. The hot hatchback experience is enhanced with new Matrix LED headlights, new in-house-developed Performance Seats, sporty design details including a new Chrystaline Grey front grille and striking Mean Green exterior paint option – as well as a 10 per cent peak torque boost to 320 Nm.

Ford Fiesta 2021

“Moving with the times to set new standards for fun-to-drive, technology and efficiency has been a huge part of Fiesta’s enduring success,” said Roelant de Waard, general manager, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe.

“The new Fiesta is another big leap forward for the small car segment and offers a model to suit every lifestyle.”

Wait and C

The clock is ticking down to the arrival here of the all-new C-Class, one of the most important models in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio.

At present, final touches are being put to plans for its launch which is expected in early October, when a detailed announcement concerning range, price, features and specifications will be made.

Mercedes C-Class

With E-Class and S-Class, the C-Class has evolved since first arriving on the scene carrying the 190 branding to become a mainstay of the Mercedes-Benz global product offering.

Consistent with the Mercedes-Benz policy to raise the status of its high-end models from ‘premium’ to ‘luxury’, the latest C-Class version will be significantly different from the model it replaces in terms of technical appointments, specifications and features.

Being referred to by commentators and industry sources as a ‘baby S-Class’, it will come with numerous features drawn from the S-Class.

Mercedes C-Class

With prices to be announced at launch time, it is expected to carry what Mercedes-Benz sales manager, Ciaran Allen calls a “margin reflecting its enhanced value and the wider appeal it is expected to have beyond the existing community of C-Class owners.”

Mazda magic

As we’re featuring Mazda strongly this week it is appropriate that we mark the arrival of a significantly updated version of the company’s stylish, spacious and dynamic SUV, the CX-5 which goes on sale throughout Europe early next year.

Mazda CX-5

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 introduces Mi-Drive drive mode selection, enhanced driving dynamics, new styling and stronger grade differentiation, improvements to on-board packaging and practicality, and an expanded range of safety features.

The interior of the 2022 CX-5 now benefits from a wireless Qi phone charging tray in the centre console. The two-piece, reversible load-space floorboard and the tailgate sill are on the same level to aid loading.

Newground models also feature a floorboard with a water-resistant side for wet or dirty items.

Successive updates and refinements to every aspect of the vehicle have led to the CX-5 growing into a core model accounting for about 21% of the European annual sales.