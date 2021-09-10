Wheels & Deals: Mercedes, Renault and VW show us the future at Munich IAA show

We haven’t had much motor-show action over the last two years and so this week’s IAA show, in Munich, was regarded as critically important for the industry, as a showpiece for many of the new technologies coming on stream.

One of the stars of the show was the new Mercedes EQE, which is an all-electric version of the E-Class, and latest addition to the growing Mercedes-Benz EQ family of electric-powered vehicles.

We don’t have too many details about the car, other than that the first versions are expected to be available in Ireland next March, with prices to be announced at the time of introduction.

Another car to grab attention was Renault’s new Mégane E-Tech Electric, which is the first of the company’s ‘Generation 2.0’ electric vehicles and the beginning of a new chapter of the electric revolution.

The Mégane E-Tech Electric is equipped with intelligent charging capabilities and, ultimately, it will be able to feed power back into the grid, when needed, thanks to vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.

Renault, and the group’s new brand, Mobilize, have developed expertise in battery management (e.g., second life, recycling) that covers the entire life cycle and value chain.

The Mégane E-Tech Electric does even more to protect the environment. All upholstery is made out of 100% recycled materials.

Depending on the version, that accounts for up to 2.2kg. A total of 27.2 kg of visible and invisible parts are made out of recycled plastics. 95% of the vehicle will be recycled at the end of its life.

Volkswagen was also to the fore in Munich, showcasing its ID. family model for the small-car segment.

We are told that this model will cost approximately €20,000 and the ID. LIFE concept car, which was presented in Munich, is expected to give an impression of how a vehicle of this type would look.

Sixth Astra version

Elsewhere last week and away from Munich, Opel presented the sixth generation of its compact-class, bestselling Astra at a world premiere in Rüsselsheim.

Due in Ireland in early 2022, prices and equipment levels will be announced closer to launch.

For the first time, the Astra, designed, developed, and manufactured in Germany, will be available with an electric drive, complementing highly efficient petrol and diesel powertrains.

Opel will offer the new Astra as a plug-in hybrid in two performance levels and, from 2023, as a battery, all-electric, emissions-free Astra-e.

Speaking from the world premiere, Opel CEO, Uwe Hochgeschurtz, said the new Astra will open an exciting chapter in the history of the car manufacturer’s compact-class models.

“This will be the first time that we offer both a battery-electric and a plug-in hybrid version of the same model,” Mr Hochgeschurtz said. “I am confident that the new Astra and Astra-e will make a powerful impression and attract many new customers to the brand.

“Opel sets standards with this car, which has everything it takes to, once again, become a bestseller,” Mr Hochgeschurtz said.

The new Opel Astra is a design statement.

Dynamic as never before, with sheer, taut surfaces, detoxed of superfluous elements and with the new brand face, the Opel Vizor, the sixth generation launches this year as a sporty five-door with a low-slung look and yet more space than its predecessor. Production will begin this autumn in Rüsselsheim.

The new Opel Astra goes on sale in Ireland from spring 2022. It will initially be launched as a sporty five-door model, with coupé-like lines; the elegant Astra Sports Tourer estate version will follow shortly. One year after market launch of the new generation, the battery-electric Astra-e will join the line-up.