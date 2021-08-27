Wheels & Deals: Toyota Yaris Cross SUV launched on to Irish market

Toyota has launched three new model ranges to the Irish market, including the highly anticipated Yaris Cross SUV.

Also unveiled by Toyota is the latest version of Ireland’s best-selling hybrid SUV, the Toyota RAV4, which will come in the form of a long-range AWD Plug-In Hybrid and will arrive in Ireland in Q4 2021.

Priced from €27,260 or €200 per month on Toyota Finance PCP.

Boasting a best in class driving range of up to 75km in zero emissions EV mode (WLTP) on a full battery charge, this SUV comes in two grades (Sol and Sport) with prices starting from €48,275 or €354 per month with Toyota Easy PCP Finance.

The new RAV4 PHEV draws on more than 20 years of Toyota leadership in hybrid powertrain technology and is more powerful, yet environmentally cleaner and more efficient than any car in its class.

The new Yaris Cross is expected to be the headline-grabber

And, as if that weren’t enough, the Japanese giant has also facelifted the world’s best-selling saloon car, the Toyota Camry, which only returned to Irish shores in 2019.

Now just a few short years later, Toyota has announced that an updated Camry Hybrid Platinum addition will be launched in Ireland in Q1 2022.

It will be available in two grades (Sol and Platinum) prices start from €41,730 or €330 per month on Toyota Finance PCP.

The cars will be available at Toyota dealerships nationwide from the end of October

The cars will be available at Toyota dealerships nationwide from the end of October and interested customers can get a sneak peak at the nationwide roadshow running from August 26 through to September 16.

Citroen unveil new models

Citroën Ireland has unveiled their all-new C4 and E-C4 models, which go on sale across their dealer network immediately.

The C4 sits in the C-Hatchback segment but offers much more than the traditional hatchback thanks to best-in-class height, ground clearance, seat height position and interior legroom versus competitors.

With some modesty, Citroën says the cars have similar dimensions to some B-SUV competitors and in this way the C4 reinvents the hatchback segment and acquires true crossover claim.

Available in petrol, diesel and all electric; the new C4 has arrived and is now on sale from €24,740.

The E-C4 is the first fully electric passenger car available from Citroën in Ireland and offers a 350km WLTP range while customers can also avail of a free home charge point when they switch to Energia thanks to a new initiative launched by the French brand.

The front end of the New C4 boasts a V-shaped lighting signature which incorporates Citroën’s new design standards and includes double-stage headlights with chrome chevrons stretched across the entire width of the vehicle.

These iconic chevrons flow into the LED daytime running lights at the top and extend to the LED headlights at the bottom. The bonnet, high and horizontal, echoes the concave shape of C5 Aircross SUV.

In terms of specification, there are four grades available; Feel, Feel Pack, Flair and Flair Pack.

The new C4 is paired with a wide variety of engine options including four petrol variants: a PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual gearbox, a PureTech 130 S&S with a choice of 6-speed manual or EAT8and PureTech 155 S&S EAT8 completes the petrol range.

There will also be two Diesel engines, the BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual and BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8. The E-C4 possesses a 50KWh lithium-ion battery pack and 100kw electric motor to offer 260 Nm torque and 0-100km/h in 9.7 seconds with sport mode engaged.

Charging to 80% possible in 30 minutes with 100kw connection, while an 11kw 3-phase charger will charge to 100% in five hours. A 32-amp domestic wall box takes 7.5 hours.

Drive mode select on the Ë-C4 allows the choice of eco, normal and sport driving modes which alter power output and cabin thermal efficiency depending on driving preference.

E-C4 customers that move their energy account to Energia will also receive a free home charger plus 20% off their electricity tariff while a 30% discount will apply if a wall box is already fitted to the home.

Lamborghini going retro

Lamborghini has resurrected a storied nameplate from decades ago for one last ride before the Italian supercar company transitions to an all-electric future. It will cost some $2.6m, or €2.2m.

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 pays homage to its famous predecessors built between 1974 and 1990, with their sharply angled wedge shape, sculpted rear and unusual doors.

Originally designed by Bertone, posters of the previous-generation rear-engined, scissor-doored, exotic-looking Countach were as ubiquitous on bedroom walls in the late 20th century as were posters featuring equally glamorous-and-unobtainable Hollywood starlets.

The modern version, which will be displayed at The Quail as part of Monterey Car Week, is outfitted with a naturally aspirated rear-mounted 6.5-litre V-12 engine that combined with the brand’s 34-hp hybrid supercapacitor technology produces a total of about 825 hp, Lamborghini says.

Equipped with standard all-wheel drive, the Countach is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, reaching 200 kph in about 8.6 seconds. It has a top speed of over 355 kph.

“The Countach LPI 800-4 is a visionary car of the moment, just as its forerunner was,” Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

Porsche’s concept car

Porsche will unveil a “future-oriented” concept car at the Munich auto show in September, with the company this week teasing a single image of a headlamp on Twitter.

The concept car will show how the brand is “looking towards the future,” Porsche tweeted.

Details beyond what Porsche provided were scarce, with motoring press reports suggesting the words “future-oriented” indicated that the car would likely be electrified and have a more experimental design.

The concept car will be joining other debuts at the Munich show that will showcase plans by German premium brands to further electrify their line-ups.

Mercedes will unveil the EQE, an electric version of the E-Class, while Audi will show the Grand Sphere concept, which will hint at an electric successor to the A8 upper-premium sedan.

Also, VW’s ID5 GTX concept, which we highlighted last week, will preview a coupe-styled electric SUV.