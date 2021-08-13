Wheels & Deals: Volkswagen debuts its new ID.5

Volkswagen will debut a lightly disguised version of the new ID.5 full-electric crossover at the Munich auto show in September ahead of the car’s full unveiling later this year.

The coupe-styled, four-door model will become VW brand’s third Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB)-based electric model in Europe following the ID.3 hatchback and ID4 SUV.

The ID.5 was previewed by the ID Crozz concept at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

The Munich show car will be the performance-oriented GTX version with the biggest 77kWh battery available to MEB-based cars. It will also be all-wheel drive.

The production ID.5 will be unveiled this winter, a VW brand spokesperson said.

A key rival will be the Tesla Model Y, which will be built at the EV maker's new European factory near Berlin.

The ID.5 will initially be sold in Europe only, but VW has hinted it may go to other markets.

The ID.5 is closely related to the ID.4, indicating that the ID.5 could only be offered with the 77kWh battery to help differentiate the two models.

The model will start at around €46,000, with the GTX version costing from around €52,000, the VW spokesperson said. VW will disclose exact pricing at a later date.

The ID.5 will expand the total number of models on the MEB platform to eight.

The MEB-based cars currently include the VW ID.6 on sale in China, the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback, the Skoda Enyaq and the upcoming Cupra Born. Further MEB models will appear, including the retro-styled VW ID Buzz minivan.

VW is adding performance variants with the GTX badge to its ID family of full-electric cars, continuing its tradition of using the GTI, GTE and GTD badges for sporty versions of its petrol, plug-in hybrid, and diesel models.

The first variant, the ID.4 GTX, is being rolled out in Europe this summer.

BMW unveils iX3

BMW has unveiled the latest iX3, which has undergone an exterior design refresh and will be introduced with the M Sport Package as standard in Ireland and will cost €73,295 OTR.

As has been the case with other models launched recently, the iX3 will feature a kidney grille which is now larger than before and has a single-piece frame that comes in Pearl-effect Chrome.

The headlight contours are now 10mm slimmer, helping to give the new BMW iX3 a sharper look and lending the front end a distinct similarity to that of the BMW iX and BMW i4.

The lower air intake, which comes with ten-stage active air flap control to cool the drive system components and brakes, has gained in size. The air curtains positioned at the outer edges of the front end are now L-shaped and have blue accents.

The new iX3 will deploy BMW’s fifth generation eDrive technology including an innovative charging unit, which sends power to both the 400V battery and the 12V on-board power supply.

When charging using alternating current, it enables both single-phase and three-phase charging at up to 11 kW. Plugging the vehicle into a direct current rapid-charging station opens the door to charging outputs of up to 150 kW, meaning the high-voltage battery can be charged from 0 to 80% of its full capacity in 34 minutes.

Drivers can inject the power required to add 100kms to the car’s driving range (in the WLTP cycle) in just 10 minutes. The iX3 will offer a range of up to 450km.

For customers choosing the BMW iX3 M Sport Pro, additional standard features include BMW Head-up Display, Harman Kardon surround sound, gesture control, parking assistant plus, darkened headlights, automatic high beam assistant, comfort access, and lumbar support. BMW IconicSounds Electric, developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer, completes the extensive offering.

Selection on show

Kearys of Midleton recently completed a major site transformation with the completion of Munster’s first dedicated Renault Selection used car showroom.

The company says Renault Selection cars come with a full certified vehicle history check with every used car prepared to a unique “Buy Today — Drive Today” standard. This, it says, means that when a customer purchases a used car, it’s ready to go to its new home the same day.

The new Renault Selection showroom is located adjacent to Kearys Renault showroom on the Cork Road, Midleton, and is the latest development for the dealership which has just completed the new Renault Store brand identity.

Audi on a journey

Audi is continuing its journey to electrification as the Audi Q3 plug-in hybrid officially arrives in Ireland, priced from €46,305 RRP.

The combination of an electric driving experience, simple charging, and high level of suitability for everyday use makes Audi’s plug-in hybrid models especially appealing.

The Q3 45 TFSI e and the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e complete the range of plug-in hybrids that the company has brought onto the market since 2019, marking the first step into the world of electrified Q models.

The plug-in hybrid drive installed in both models delivers a system output of 180 kW (245 bhp), and the compact SUVs can cover a distance of 51 km for the Q3 45 TFSI e and 50 km for the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e in the WLTP.

The two Q3 models both include a 1.4 TFSI as the combustion engine. This four-cylinder engine delivers 110 kW (150 bhp). The dual-clutch transmission, which transfers the power to the front wheels, integrates an electric oil pump.

The free myAudi app allows the customer to control the charging, the timer and the pre-entry climate control remotely from their smartphone.

Both the Q3 45 TFSI e and the Sportback take 7.3 seconds to burst from 0 to 100 km/h, and both reach a top speed of 210 km/h. The Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e records the same values of 1.7 to 1.4 litres of fuel per 100km (38 to 33 grams of CO2). The total range achieved by both models is approximately 710km.

The Audi Q3 45 TFSI e and the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e can be charged using alternating current (AC) at a 400V socket with an output of 3.6kW. An empty battery can be recharged in just three hours and 45 minutes using the standard power charging cable. The free myAudi app allows the customer to control the charging, the timer and the pre-entry climate control remotely from their smartphone.

The e-tron Charging Service, with over 1,000 locations in Ireland, covers the majority of countries in Europe and offers great convenience: With a single card, the customer has access to more than 155,000 charging points.