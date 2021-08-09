Tesla to open Supercharger network to all car manufacturers

In Ireland, there are currently five Supercharger station sites with 34 charge points, including one in Cork's Mahon Point Shopping Centre
Tesla to open Supercharger network to all car manufacturers

Tesla owners can now charge at the new Supercharger location at Mahon Point. Picture: Mahon Point Shopping Centre

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 10:15
Darren Cassey and Greg Murphy

Tesla boss Elon Musk has revealed that his electric car company will open its charging network to other car manufacturers soon.

The ‘Supercharger’ network was a pioneer of public charging infrastructure, with locations popping up at high traffic hubs such as motorway service stations to give Tesla owners more opportunities to travel longer distances.

However, the Superchargers only work with Tesla vehicles, meaning owners of other electric vehicles cannot take advantage of them. It can also mean queues for other public chargers while Tesla’s units sit unused nearby.

In a tweet, Musk confirmed that this would no longer be the case.

Responding to a Twitter user who said people shouldn’t criticise Tesla for using a proprietary charging connector, Musk wrote: “We created our own connector, as there was no standard back then & Tesla was [the] only maker of long-range electric cars.

“It’s one fairly slim connector for both low & high power charging.

“That said, we’re making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year.” 

It’s unclear what has motivated this move, and whether this will be the case in all markets that have Superchargers. However, it would be a good opportunity to create extra revenue by billing non-Tesla owners for electricity.

Owners of earlier Tesla models were given free access to the Supercharger network, while buyers of newer cars can pay a premium upfront to get free charging.

There are currently over 2,500 Supercharger stations in Europe and the Middle East.

In Ireland, there are currently five Supercharger station sites with 34 charge points, the most recent of which can be found in Cork's Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

The Cork site is the first to feature Tesla’s latest V3 Superchargers which can potentially boost a Model 3 Long Range with up to 120km of charge in just five minutes.

As well as the five Supercharger sites, Tesla has installed a network of more than 50 ‘destination charging’ locations across Ireland.

Read More

Wheels & Deals: Volkswagen reveals 2021 Taigo coupe SUV

More in this section

Mercedes-Benz Plug-in hybrids - The New EQ Power Family Frankfurt, September 2019 Mercedes-Benz Plug-in hybrids - The New EQ Po Mercedes GLC 300 de: A truly switched on hybrid SUV
Motors & Me: 'A little house on wheels' - Pádraig Greene and his Ford Transit camper van Motors & Me: 'A little house on wheels' - Pádraig Greene and his Ford Transit camper van
SEAT Tarraco: A highly practical and model family car SEAT Tarraco: A highly practical and model family car
Tesla to open Supercharger network to all car manufacturers

Wheels & Deals: Volkswagen reveals 2021 Taigo coupe SUV

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices