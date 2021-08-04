Motors & Me: 'A little house on wheels' - Pádraig Greene and his Ford Transit camper van

For the past number of months, 24-year-old Pádraig Greene has spent his time converting a second-hand Ford Cab Van into a livable, movable, space with the help of his girlfriend Amy Blue.
The project made the last Covid lockdown go a lot quicker, according to the Co Clare natives.
Pádraig and Amy documented the project on their Instagram page - the_transit_camper_build - and has spent the summer months travelling the country making the most of their "little house on wheels".
As he now plans to sell his beloved campervan, Pádraig answers our questions about the project - from what he loved about it to his ideal road trip passenger.
I have always wanted to build my own campervan. It has been a dream for a long time and I wanted to build something personal that had my own creativity and thought pattern in it.
Having to design everything single thing to a tee and make it by hand just sounded really nice.
It's a 2006, 2.4l diesel Ford Transit. It used to be a crew cab van used to bring labourers to work sites.
I found it on Donedeal after months of searching for the right one. I chose this one specifically because it already had two windows, one on each side, with one of them being a sliding window so it acted as ventilation for cooking also.
Love at first sight, from the first minute I saw it I knew it had massive potential.
Buying the van - I had a good idea of what I wanted and thankfully the right one popped up.
In the last few months, it has been completely gutted out back to the bare skin, sealed, insulated, and kitted out with electricity, running water and a gas cooker with sleeping facilities and storage.
Figuring out the wiring and where to place appliances and plumbing etc.
That, and also the paperwork - there is so much paperwork people are unaware of!
Between engineers reports, gas certs, receipt cost tables and spreadsheets, declarations of conversions, VRT paperwork and cost, more declarations etc, the paperwork went on for at least three months but it was so worth it to get the new logbook with “Motorcaravan” on it and pay the €102 per year camper tax.
I had a lot of help from my girlfriend, Amy as well as my family and friends of the family also that had knowledge in different fields.
Also, Youtube tutorials are worth their weight in gold!
I honestly wouldn't change a thing. I took my time designing it and making it so that I wouldn't have any regrets.
The Amalfi Coast in Italy, never been but it looks amazing.
My girlfriend.
Katie Hopkins.
A bit of everything - Hozier, the Beatles, Ben Howard, The Coronas, The Academic, Patrick Topping, Denis Sulta, Mall Grab, Kettama, Red Hot Chilli Peppers etc.
For the last few months, we toured the whole south of Ireland and explored in the van with the comfort of parking up and cooking breakfast/lunch/dinner and enjoying the views with a tea or coffee.
Yes, definitely. I'm currently selling this van as I plan on heading to Australia when possible, but I would be up for doing it again and continuing the adventures!
