Wheels & Deals: Volkswagen presents the latest Polo GTi

Last April, Volkswagen presented the new evolutionary stage of the sixth Polo generation and they’ve now followed that by introducing the new Polo GTI.

This car with the legendary abbreviation leads the way in the Polo segment in terms of power, technology and sportiness.

The high-torque 207 PS TSI engine and the sports running gear adapted especially for the Polo GTI turn the bestselling small compact car into a dynamic sports car with four doors.

As an option, it will also permit partly automated driving for the first time in the Polo GTI.

The iconic design of the visually and technically updated compact athlete is characterised by legendary GTI insignia, such as the red strip in the radiator grille, the honeycomb structure of the air intake grille and the premium sports seats with the typical Clark check pattern on the seat centre panels.

Numerous latest generation assist systems guarantee even more comfort and safety for all passengers.

Like in the other members of the new Polo product line, it comes equipped with the latest version of the online Infotainment systems (MIB3.1).

The Polo has borne the GTI abbreviation since 1998 — as the third model after the Golf and Scirocco. The latest generation continues the great GTI tradition and sets new standards for small compact cars.

The technical basis for this is provided by the modular transverse matrix (MQB) from Volkswagen. The MQB stands for technical progress on all produc t lines as well as for high body strength, exemplary low vehicle weight and very good crash properties.

The heart of a GTI is always the engine. Like all its predecessors, the new Polo GTI has front-wheel drive. The turbocharged direct petrol injection engine delivers 152 kW (210 bhp) and permits a top speed of 240 km/h.

Gear changes are performed as standard by a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG) and performance is suitably impressive.

The new car will complete the sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

The maximum torque is 320 Nm at 1,500 to 4,500 rpm.

No prices or specifications for the Irish market have yet been finalised.

Toyota GR86 to make festival debut

The new Toyota GR86, the latest performance machine from Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance arm, will make its on-road debut this summer at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.

The coupe’s launch is set to create a new “Power of Three” trio of global models developed by the GR brand, benefiting from the same motorsports-inspired engineering and design prowess as the critically acclaimed GR Supra and GR Yaris.

GR 86’s appearance at the Festival of Speed, to be held in the grounds of Goodwood House in West Sussex from July 8 to 11, is an early public preview prior to the car going on sale next year.

Running in the festival’s ‘First Glimpse’ showcase for upcoming exciting and exclusive road cars, it will demonstrate its handling and agility on Goodwood’s famous hill course, in the hands of an expert driver.

Festival goers will be able to see the car driven on the famous Goodwood Hill and get up close to it in the First Glance Paddock.

First revealed in an online presentation in April, GR 86 develops the qualities that made GT86 a multi-award-winning success as a car that delivered the purest joys of driving.

Toyota will announce details of further activities at the 2021 Festival of Speed in the coming weeks, and more details will be unveiled nearer its launch.

Volvo launches fully electric car

Volvo’s first fully electric car has been launched and it will cost €64,314.

The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric P8 is capable of travelling more than 400km on a single charge and can be charged to 80% of its battery capacity in 40 minutes using a fast charger.

Inside, the car benefits from the company’s brand-new infotainment system powered by Google Android, and an innovative approach to all-round functionality provides drivers with plenty of storage space.

Volvo’s first entrant into the compact premium SUV segment when it was launched in 2018, the XC40 has seen unprecedented success, winning prestigious awards including European Car of the Year in 2018 and Irish Car of the Year 2019.

Customers will be able to choose an attractive pre-configured all-electric XC40 that is ready for simple and convenient ordering, with the final transaction remaining with the retailer.

The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is available from €64,314 with Care Offer to include Service, roadside assistance, warranty, and a €500 insurance contribution included in the price.