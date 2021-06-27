Wheels & Deals: Kia taking orders for new fast-charging EV6

Further details of the new Kia EV6 have been revealed, including that it will go on sale here in Ireland in early October and is available to order now from Kia dealers starting at €50,000 (including SEAI grant).

Combined with advanced 800V fast-charging capabilities that will enable a 10-80% charge in just 18 minutes, and a potential range of over 510km, the new Kia EV6 provides a level of usability that has not seen before in its BEV segment, thanks to the introduction of a series of innovative and high-tech features.

Order books are now open, with first deliveries expected across Europe in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Based on Kia’s dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6’s cabin benefits from class-leading interior space and functionality.

Front passengers are greeted by a lean, minimalist dashboard architecture that emphasises the cabin’s remarkable sense of space.

With no need to house a central transmission tunnel, the EV6’s flat floor provides rear-seat passengers with 990mm of legroom for exceptional comfort.

Special relaxation seats enable the driver and front passenger to relax in supreme comfort and luxury when the EV6 is parked or charging.

At the touch of a button, the seats will lift and recline, optimising posture and body pressure distribution, while allowing occupants to stretch out, read a book or get some sleep.

The lightweight, slimline design of the EV6 further enhances its interior space.

We will have more details in due course.

308 SW estate different but the same

Peugeot has revealed the new 308 SW

Peugeot has revealed the new 308 SW, the estate version of its reinvented family hatchback and the second model to wear the marque’s brand new logo.

The estate is visually identical to the hatch versions but set apart, both from its sibling and predecessor, by its bespoke rear-end

design.

The 308 SW’s wheelbase has been extended by 55mm over the hatchback’s, to 2,732mm, which means rear-seat passengers get 129mm of legroom, while the rear overhang is 210mm longer than that of the smaller car, boosting maximum boot space from 412l to 608l — some 33l more than the Ford Focus Estate.

The interior, too, is familiar from the standard 308, ushering in the latest iteration of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit dashboard design with a multi-function steering wheel, a 10in infotainment touchscreen and a fully digital instrument display.

The 308 SW will be available with a choice of 1.2l

petrol or 1.5l diesel engine, both with 128 bhp, or a pair of plug-in hybrids with 178 bhp or 222 bhp and a claimed EV range of up to 37 miles from a 12.4kWh battery.

The 308 SW will follow the hatchback onto the market towards the end of 2021. Prices and specifications have yet to be confirmed.

Lexus introduces its first plug-in hybrid

Lexus NX 450h+

The all-new NX, which was revealed this week, opens a new chapter for Lexus, heralding new directions in exterior and interior design and new powertrains, including Lexus’ first plug-in hybrid electric.

We are also told that dynamic improvements that deliver a more rewarding and connected driving experience, while the NX will also boast next-generation multimedia and connectivity and the use of advanced technologies for higher levels of safety, comfort, and convenience.

It replaces a model that has been highly successful for Lexus in Europe, with more than 170,000 units sold since its introduction in 2014. Most of these were to customers new to Lexus, making it a key contributor to the brand’s growth in the region.

To build on this, Lexus has carried out a total reinvention of the NX.

Its ambition and commitment are demonstrated in big advances in performance, handling, and efficiency, and in the fact that an impressive 95% of the vehicle’s parts being new.

Lexus has maintained a human-centred approach throughout, key to delivering the new NX’s “feel more in every moment” approach.

Following its official reveal, the new NX will be launched in European markets in the last quarter of 2021.