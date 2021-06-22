Audi to halt production of combustion engine cars by 2033

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann says the company "is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age."
A3 Sportback TFSI e. By 2025, Audi aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup, as they plan to expand its range of all-electric models.

Greg Murphy

Audi says that by 2033 it will have phased out the production of cars powered by internal combustion engines, with the aim of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

From 2026, the German car brand says it will only release new models that are powered purely by electricity and gradually phase out the production of petrol and diesel engines over five years.

Speaking at the Berlin climate conference, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann says the company "is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age. 

“Through our innovative strength, we offer individuals sustainable and carbon-neutral mobility options,” Duesmann said.

“I don’t believe in the success of bans. I believe in the success of technology and innovation.” 

By 2025, Audi aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup, as they plan to expand its range of all-electric models.

With the new e-tron GT2, RS e-tron GT3, Q4 e-tron, and Q4 Sportback e-tron models, Audi is already launching more electric cars than models with combustion engines this year.

“With this roadmap, we are creating the clarity necessary to make a decisive and powerful transition to the electric age," said Duesmann.

"We’re sending the signal that Audi is ready.” 

Audi says that until it is finally discontinued, they plan on "further improving" their current range of combustion engines "to achieve great efficiency".

“Audi’s last internal combustion engine will be the best we've ever built,” Duesmann said.

Wheels & Deals: Opel reveals new Grandland with 'bold' design and digital cockpit

