Ferrari California once owned by Hugh Grant up for sale

A Ferrari California formerly owned by actor Hugh Grant has gone on sale.

Mr Grant is believed to have bought the 2012 car from new as a 50th birthday gift to himself.

At the time, it would’ve cost in the region of £143,000 (€166,000).

Now with 27,000 miles on the clock, it’s being sold by Quirks Car Company in Essex for £79,950 (€92,812).

Finished in gunmetal grey with brown, diamond-stitched leather seats, it’s got 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a metal folding roof.

Powered by a 4.3-litre petrol V8 driven through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the California develops 453bhp and should manage the 0-60mph sprint in under four seconds before reaching a top speed of 193mph.

It comes with a claimed MPG figure of 21.6, too.

It also incorporates an early version of Ferrari’s manettino switch located on the steering wheel.

Drivers are able to choose between Comfort, Sport and ESC Off – the latter of which disengages the traction control – allowing them to tailor the car’s settings to the conditions or road.

The actor's car also featured optional Maganride adjustable dampers, allowing you to firm up or soften off the California’s ride.

This particular California also features a touchscreen navigation system and a premium sound system as well as heated memory seats with lumbar support.