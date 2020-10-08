Revolution continues with VW's first electric SUV

Electric revolution

The electric revolution continues apace with VW revealing the ID.4, its first electric SUV, which will cost from €42,995 and will go on sale here in Ireland next January.

Launched into the world’s largest market segment, the compact SUV class, the ID.4 comes in at that price, VW admitted, only after the €10,000 grants available to Irish buyers, although the company says there will be a model coming next May that has a 58kWh battery (range circa 340km) and the price after grants will be less than €35,000.

VW says it expects to sell 1,700 ID.4 models in a full year and says customers will be drawn by their first fully electrically driven SUV generating zero local emissions and produced with a carbon-neutral balance.

The battery stores up to 77 kWh of energy (net) and enables ranges of up to 520 km (WLTP). It is installed below the passenger compartment which guarantees a low centre of gravity.

The electric drive motor, positioned at the rear axle, generates 150 kW (204 bhp) – enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 8.5 seconds and deliver a top speed of 160 kph.

The E-SUV is packed with technology and the operating concept does not depend on physical buttons and switches. It is based on two displays – one of which diagonally measures up to 12 inches and features touch functionality.

The new ID.Light – a narrow light strip under the windscreen – intuitively supports drivers. An augmented reality head-up display is optionally available to blend a host of displays with reality – for instance, navigation arrows telling drivers to turn off are projected onto the road surface in exactly the right lane.

Volkswagen is also launching on the market a complete package for convenient, connected and sustainable charging of electric cars under the name We Charge. This offers the ideal solution for any situation – whether you are at home, out and about or on a long journey.

Driving dynamics

We were impressed by the new Ford Puma compact SUV when we drove it recently and we fully expect to be blown away by the forthcoming Puma ST, which introduces Ford Performance driving dynamics to the segment for the very first time in Europe.

The ST is powered by a 200PS 1.5‑litre EcoBoost engine delivering 0‑100 kph acceleration in 6.7 seconds. An optimised chassis features bespoke twist-beam, anti-roll bar and damper configurations. Steering responses are 25 per cent faster and brakes 17 per cent larger than the standard Puma.

Specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres also help deliver what Ford says is the most agile SUV driving experience yet from the company stable.

Enhanced with sophisticated Sports Technologies including a unique-in-segment limited-slip differential (LSD) option and patented force vectoring springs. Puma ST also features selectable Drive Modes including Sport mode and – for the first time on a Ford Performance vehicle – Eco mode; providing drivers with options for a wide range of road driving scenarios.

“Real driving enthusiasts aren’t going to settle for less excitement just because life demands a more ‘sensible’ car, so our number one priority was that the Puma ST had to be as exhilarating and capable as every ST model, without sacrificing any of Puma’s practicality,” said Stefan Muenzinger, Ford Performance manager, Europe. “We believe that we have the best-handling small SUV in its segment. It really does feel connected and has the true ST feel. It is a joy to drive.”

We certainly hope so.

Landing gear

The recently updated Toyota Land Cruiser has arrived here in Ireland.

The 2020 Land Cruiser boasts a more powerful 2.8 litre diesel engine, the adoption of Stop & Start technology (automatic transmission only) and upgrades to the multimedia system.

This proven 2.8 litre, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16 valve, common rail diesel engine benefits from an increase in both power and torque. Maximum power output has been increased by 27 bhp/20 kW to 204 bhp/150 kW at 3000-3400 rpm, and maximum torque has increased by 50 Nm to 500 Nm at 1600-2800 rpm.

Mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, this gives the Land Cruiser a maximum speed of 175 kph and lowers its 0-100 kph acceleration time to 9.9 seconds - an improvement of 3.0 seconds over its predecessor.

Price starts from €45,160 including 2% VAT reduction, and from €38,171 ex VAT and it will be available for test drive in October 2020. The new Land Cruiser is available for pre-order from last Monday.

Range finder

Range Rover has just announced a raft of changes to its Velar model.

The company boasts the new car is now even more desirable, sustainable and intelligent with the introduction of an electric plug-in hybrid option, advanced new infotainment technology and elegant new design features.

The mid-size luxury SUV, which sits between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the family line-up, offers customers the perfect balance of design and technology – now with electric power.

The new 2.0-litre four-cylinder P400e plug-in hybrid offers a smooth and refined drive, producing a combined 404 bhp and 640Nm of torque from its 300 bhp petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, with an impressive 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds (0-100 kph in 5.4 seconds).

A 17.1Wh lithium-ion battery, located under the boot floor, can be charged to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes using a fast DC charge point, or 1 hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW wallbox.

Pricing for the Irish market is not yet confirmed.

Refresher cars

Dacia has refreshed both its Sandero and Stepway models.

These new third generation models offer simple, spacious, reliable and robust vehicles with no unnecessary frills, at the most competitive price – as you might expect from Dacia.

Petrol and LPG Bi-Fuel powertrains are available in Sandero and Stepway models, all of which comply with stringent Euro6D-Full emissions standards that come into effect on 1 January 2021.

Details on pricing and specifications will be revealed in due course.