Wheels & Deals: BMW unveils M5; plus other industry news from VW and Land Rover

BMW unveils new M5

Just a couple of weeks after unveiling the new 5 Series, BMW has unleashed the new M5 and an even hotter version, the M5 Competition.

The company says it has made these high-performance sedans better than ever with some stylistic fine-tuning and a skilfully honed operating concept. They are powered by a 4.4‑litre V8 engine with BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology and respectively generate 600 bhp in the M5 and 625 bhp in the M5 Competition.

An eight‑speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic comes as standard, as does M xDrive all-wheel drive, which also includes a 2WD setting for pure rear-wheel drive.

New features include the shock absorber system from the BMW M8 Gran Coupé and a retuned chassis and BMW says the M5 Competition offers even better driveability and handling at the limit, combined with superior comfort levels.

That car sits seven millimetres lower than the regular M5 and includes other well-conceived tweaks to the suspension and springs. This setup makes allowance for the car’s extra power and is said to truly come into its own on the racetrack.

The regular M5 sprints from 0–100 kph n only 3.4 seconds and passes 200 kph (124 mph) with just 11.1 seconds on the clock. The Competition version reaches both marks a fraction more quickly: 100 kph comes up in 3.3 seconds and 200 kph in 10.8.

Inside, a larger central display with a diagonal of 12.3 inches makes it easier than ever to keep a clear eye on the myriad functions of the driving dynamics systems and BMW M xDrive.

The new two-button operating concept in the centre console originates from the BMW M8. The M Mode button lets the driver toggle swiftly between the ROAD and SPORT settings. The Setup button takes them straight to the central display’s menu, where they can select an individual configuration for the powertrain and chassis options. The BMW M5 Competition also offers TRACK mode, for an undiluted M feeling on race circuits.

The 20-inch M double-spoke wheels in polished Orbit Grey familiar from the BMW M8 are now available as an option.

Prices in Germany will start at €120,900 for the BMW M5 and €129,900 for the BMW M5 Competition. I suspect they might just be a tad more expansive here in Ireland.

VW launches new electric ID.3

Volkswagen has launched pricing for the much-anticipated electric ID.3 1st Edition models, which herald the beginning of the Volkswagen ID. Lineage, and opened orders for Irish customers who have already pre-booked their cars.

Irish customers are planned to start taking delivery of the car from September and pricing has been announced for the first three models of the ID.3 – the 1st, the 1st Plus and the 1st Max.

The 1st Edition of the ID.3 has the larger 58 kWh battery which is driven by an electric motor at the rear axle. It generates 150 kW and delivers a maximum torque of 310 Nm, enabling the ID.3 to accelerate to 60 kph in a very smart 3.4 seconds with a single gear. This larger battery also allows WLTP-measured ranges of 410km – 424km on a single charge, depending on the ID.3 1st model selected.

Volkswagen will be offering these special edition models to the Pre-Bookers who placed a €1,000 reservation fee over the last few months.

The entry-level ID.3 1st costs €33,625 (VRT Rebate is €5,000 available off the VRT for private and commercial use. SEAI grant is €5,000 available off the RRP for private use on all ID models) and includes a navigation system, a DAB+ digital radio, seat heating and steering wheel heating, fast charging with 100kW direct current (DC) or 11kW alternating current (AC) and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Standard features include ‘Light Assist’, natural voice control and ‘ID.light’ in the interior, and many more. It has a WLTP-measured range of 424km on a single charge.

The ID.3 1st Plus costs €40,595 and additionally features a rear-view camera system and the ‘Keyless Advanced’ keyless access locking and starting system. The vehicle interior of the ID.3 1st Plus also includes a centre console with two additional USB-C connections in the rear. Forming part of the exterior equipment are tinted windows, the exterior ‘Style’ package in silver, LED rear taillights with dynamic turn signal and 19-inch alloy wheels. It has a WLTP-measured range of 419km on a single charge.

The top-of-the-range version, the ID.3 1st Max costs €47,545, also includes an augmented reality head-up display (AR), two additional loudspeakers, a large panorama roof as well as 20-inch wheels.

It has a WLTP-measured range of 410km on a single charge.

June 17 marked the priority ordering window for ID.3 1st Pre-Bookers, for a period of 4 weeks. Would-be customers who placed a €1,000 Reservation Fee for their car, now have the opportunity to secure a 1st Edition within this four-week period.

Finally, for those Pre-Bookers who order their ID.3 1st within the 4-week order window and take delivery in 2020, they will be eligible to join the ID.3 ‘1st Movers’ club. These customers will receive financial incentives including the first 3 months’ finance payments free-of-charge

Customers who buy their car by cash or VWFS Hire Purchase, they will be eligible to receive a €1,000 contribution (incl. VAT) towards an ID.Charger Wallbox or alternatively, a free 3-year service and maintenance plan.

Land Rover Defender available in Ireland

The car which some are saying is even better than the old one – the new Land Rover Defender – has arrived in Land Rover retailers across the country, giving Irish customers an opportunity to experience first-hand the most anticipated new car in a generation.

Although supporters of the old Defender will probably maintain it will never be surpassed in terms of go-anywhere ability, Land Rover admits it has a job on its hands to persuade them otherwise.

The company has defined all-terrain capability and toughness from the conception of its very first 4x4 and the original Series and Defender models have gone above and beyond for decades, securing iconic status.

Land Rover maintains, however, that the new Defender takes these much-loved characteristics and reimagines them for the 21st century.

With its distinctive silhouette and optimum proportions, the new Defender has toughness at its core and every detail of the exterior design has been creatively developed to re-enforce Defender’s DNA; sophisticated, durable and extremely tough: a vehicle design like no other.

The new Defender is available in perfectly proportioned 90 and 110 body designs, with six models available; Defender, S, SE, HSE, Defender X and First Edition, with practical commercial models set to join the line-up later in the year. Irish customers will be able to test drive the Defender 110 this summer, with the Defender 90 arriving later this year.

Irish prices start from €68,160 for the Defender 110 2.0 SD4 AWD Auto model. The Defender 90 will start from €59,410.

Staying with JLR, Jaguar has announced details of new 202 offers across the special edition Chequered Flag range, offering monthly payments from €380.

With competitive 2.9% APR finance available across the XE, XF, E-PACE and F-PACE models, coupled with an optional 3-month payment holiday there has never been a better time to consider a new Jaguar.

Unique, premium design touches and upgraded standard features across the Chequered Flag which are available with Jaguar’s powerful and efficient Ingenium diesel engines. The line-up includes the 180PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium engine on XE, XF and F-PACE models and the 150PS 2.0 litre four-cylinder Ingenium engine on E-PACE. All Jaguar cars come with a free Jaguar Care 3-year service and warranty plan as standard.

The Jaguar Chequered Flag special editions are available now, priced from €37,870.