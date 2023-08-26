Travel News: Estate breaks, Waterford Harvest Festival, and Aer Lingus' new US routes

Aer Lingus routes

If you're looking for a new gateway for your next US adventure, Aer Lingus have just announced the launch of two new routes set to take off from Dublin in 2024.

For an adventure to the Rocky Mountains, flights to Denver, Colorado will begin from May 17th while the airline are recommencing their route to Minneapolis-St Paul on April 29th having been grounded during the pandemic.

The two new services will bring the number of North American routes offered by Aer Lingus to eighteen.

Got Insurance?

Travel Insurance company multitrip.com have released figures this month revealing that the value of the average medical claim for tourists to the United States is €4308 — over five times the European figure of €773.

With 11% of the Irish population travelling Stateside annually (that’s the highest figure in Europe), insurance is imperative according to the provider.

In terms of costs, Multitrip.com offer worldwide insurance from €47.09 though I’d certainly recommend annual cover if you plan on taking even two or three trips a year.

Emirates Recruit

For those seeking a career at 38,000ft, global carrier Emirates are increasing their 20,000 staff with a number of global recruitment drives next month.

Events will be held at Dublin (Sep. 6 at The Hilton), Galway (Sep. 8 at the G Hotel), Limerick (Sep. 22 at the Absolute Hotel), and Cork (Sep. 24 at The Metropole Hotel).

All the events are walk-in and successful candidates will embark on an eight-week training course and will be based out of Dubai.

Blaa, blaa, blaa: Sophie and Chloe Drea help launch Waterford Harvest Festival. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Harvest Festival

The annual Harvest Festival in Waterford returns for its 14th year next month with the 2023 programme of events focussing on sustainability and a celebration of the humble Irish apple.

Organised by the folks being the fantastic GIY and powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil, no less, events include Food Matters talks with chefs and writers, a restaurant trail and food workshops.

The festival takes place in the heart of historic Waterford City centre from September 8-10.

Estate Escape

Autumn is already starting to rustle and so too are some welcome hotel deals which are taking the heat off some of those summer rates we’ve encountered.

The four-star Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Co Meath, is running an Ease into Autumn B&B package for two.

It includes a welcome cocktail or beer on arrival, a two-course evening meal at The Coach House Brasserie as well as access to the estate’s leisure centre.

The package is available from Sundays to Thursdays for a decent €120pps.