The Hidden Haven: West Cork's newest luxury escape is an out-of-this-world experience 

The Hidden Haven is a new luxury escape nestled in West Cork aiming to offer its guests rustic R&R in a dream, country setting.

But what’s in a name? I geared up for the byroads of Bantry to rate one of the most exciting staycation rentals to emerge on the market this past year.

First Impressions

Sometimes, first impressions start even before check-in.

Prior to my arrival at The Hidden Haven, owners Claire and Steve Collins have forwarded me, not only some comprehensive directions to this remote pocket of West Cork, but I’m also sent what I believe to be an often overlooked aspect with self-catering properties — an inventory of items stocked at the lodge.

It’s a small but thoughtful touch and given its extensive entries, I can now remove everything from olive oil to yoga mats off my packing list.

Onwards to my base and The Hidden Haven itself is located at Derry Duff, an organic family farm nestled deep in the Shehy Mountains on the Cork-Kerry border.

I adore inland West Cork. There’s an otherworldly nature to the landscape here away from the coast — airs of an untamed Tuscany or even New Zealand’s rolling Canterbury Hills.

And as I wind through the local byroads, the beauty is only offset by the apprehension of meeting an oncoming tractor.

But soon I arrive at Derry Duff and down a boreen The Hidden Haven appears like the ultimate rural refuge, flanked between the shale and sandstone hills and an almost eternal swathe of sweeping countryside.

In the leaba of luxury

Suite talk

The Hidden Haven is a purpose-built one-bedroom luxury lodge and audible wows are uttered from the moment I step indoors.

A welcome boot room leads to a stunning open plan living, dining, and kitchen area where plush, rustic interiors in a verdant colour scheme of sage, mint, and greens exhale through those oversized picture frame windows to harmonise with the hills beyond.

Interiors have a sustainable, Irish brief and despite its perfect aesthetic, everything feels considered rather than curated here.

A walk-in wardrobe and vanity room leads to the bedroom — which features an incredible kingsize bed with organic sheets —opening out to a swimming pond and deck.

The unbridled luxury is augmented with earthy touches from vases of wild grasses, a photograph of one of the family’s Dexter cattle, and a beautiful piece of bog oak (oiled and cleaned by the couple’s son, Seán when he was just 12 years old) adorning the wall.

The en suite almost has a boutique spa feel and features a jaw-dropping bathtub with soak-in views while products are from The Irish Soap Company and Wild Atlantic Seaweed Ireland from Bantry Bay.

Along with so many other thoughtful touches (no spoilers!), the couple have created an almost utopian ode to Irish country living.

“We’ve really tried to think of everything,” Claire says. “We want to make things as nice as possible for our guests and often find it’s those little touches which they appreciate so much. We’re set in this beautiful, wild landscape, yet our aim here is that our guests feel rejuvenated, refreshed, and calm throughout their stay.”

Beautiful interiors and views create a magical in-out flow

Board & Bia

Guests at The Hidden Haven are delivered an artisanal hamper of breakfast provisions on the first morning of their stay and the fact that the hamper itself is crafted by a local farmer, Martin Flynn, is a harbinger of its fine contents.

Like the design ethos, provisions are a celebration of local provenance and include freshly baked brown bread, gluten-free oats, granola, berry compote, farm fresh eggs, and local Gubbeen bacon.

There’s local milk and butter, homemade preserves, apple juice from Con Traas’ farm in Tipperary, and antioxidant-packed aronia juice from Derry Duff farm itself.

Already stocked in the kitchen are coffee beans from West Cork Coffee, in Innishannon, as well as a whole drawer of tea varieties from Suki Tea in Belfast.

Otherwise, given the location, it’s sound advice to come stocked with some food supplies to rustle up a meal or two in the gorgeous kitchen though steaks from the family’s herd of Dexter cattle are available for purchase and there’s a barbecue on the deck to whip them up.

If dining out, local recommendations include the Fish Kitchen in Bantry for lunch and Donemark West or Blair’s Cove for dinner.

Location

The Hidden Haven is blissfully remote by Irish standards but guests can enjoy the bucolic solitude while not being too far from the bright lights of Bantry (20mins) and Glengarriff (20mins) while Gougane Barra is another attractive day-trip option half an hour away.

The farm grounds themselves are a delight and guests can explore their scenic acreage of terraced groves of organic crops which overlook the valleys or even join charismatic owner Steve Collins for a guided tour where he offers colourful and passionate insights into his regenerative farming methods.

For wandering further afield, the farm sits just off two excellent hiking routes with the Beara Way and Slí Gaeltacht Mhúscrai offering stunning options from the mountains to the coast.

In reality, however, I’d imagine straying away from this property for too long might result in mild separation anxiety.

Dream bathtub views at The Hidden Haven

Check out

The Hidden Heaven is a spectacular, all-boxes-ticked property with excellent hosts in a dream setting — waking up in that bedroom to a West Cork sunrise is a moment in itself.

Three-night minimum stays from €280 per night (€840 in total) positions the accommodation very much in the premium category but it certainly stacks up to many a five-star hotel experience I’ve had and it’s well worth considering for an alternative luxury break.

Though I found it a pity that the bed cannot be configured to two twins, The Hidden Haven is wooing the romantic break market and is even emerging as a popular honeymoon spot.

I’d highly recommend it for any special occasion break if you’re seeking a local West Cork escape with an out-of-this-world experience. Hidden Haven? More like hidden heaven.

Thom was a guest of The Hidden Haven.

derryduff.ie/the-hidden-haven