Glamping at Kilkenny's Mountain View: 'nothing short of magical'

Camping in Ireland is fraught with risk — rain, wind, inclement temperatures.

Maybe that’s why I’ve been a long-time camping denier. I just don’t do it.

But I’ve felt a bit mean-spirited about it since having children and so, when the opportunity arose for a family night in the luxurious Mountain View glamping village in Ballyhale, Kilkenny, I jumped at the chance.

Set on 120 acres of the most beautiful landscape, you can see where the name Mountain View comes from.

Nestled in a valley, the on-site restaurant, The Greenhouse, has the most beautiful views of the surrounding hills.

It is utterly idyllic, the kind of view that makes you think of escaping to the country to live a simple life.

The interior of the bell tents at Mountain View

The one-time farm and golf course has been in the O’Neill family for three generations and is run by Bee O’Grady, and her little brother Michael O’Neill.

Having worked in hospitality for 25 years, the idea came during lockdown to enhance the venue by adding a glamping village.

The glamping area is made up of 13 large bell tents (sleeping a total of 38 guests), which are fully furnished with rugs, beds, fluffy duvets, and pillows and electric power for that ongoing modern-day quest — somewhere to charge your phone.

The larger six-metre tents can accommodate up to five guests with one double bed and three single beds.

Outside, each tent has its own fire pit and table and chairs to watch the spectacular sunset and stargaze.

Outside one of Mountain View's hilly huts

If, like me, you’d rather not experience too much of the great outdoors, the so-called ‘Hilly Huts’ are the most glamorous version of a mobile home I’ve ever seen.

These custom-built huts are beautifully decorated and include electric smart heating, a separate bathroom and shower, and a kitchen area.

I slept in extreme comfort and peace on the trundle bed, while my two daughters slept in the comfy and cosy double bed.

I did not expect to find the kind of fine dining we discovered at The Greenhouse restaurant, which is run by head chef Rory Nolan, who it turns out, has previously worked at the Michelin-starred Chapter One restaurant in Dublin and Kilkenny’s Campagne.

The meal we had on the night of our stay was amongst the best I’ve ever eaten.

The menu is seasonal and locally and ethically sourced and was worth the trip alone. There is also a kid's menu and breakfast is included in the glampers’ package.

Our day was a family fun one that I know we will remember for a long time.

The weather gods played ball and we had one of the warmest, sunniest days of the year as we arrived to a gorgeous lunch under a gazebo in the terrace area, with cocktails and mocktails.

Afterwards, we took a stroll to the nearby cowshed, a rustic chic and versatile space that has been renovated to host events, including weddings (Mountain View won best alternative wedding venue and best festival wedding venue at the Save My Day Irish Wedding Venue Awards last year) and it is also where their impressive Sunday farmers’ market takes place, which hosts over 100 local food and craft producers.

Crafting at Mountain View

But on the Saturday, we used it for family activity time, making floral wreaths using cuttings from the surrounding countryside.

In the afternoon, we moved to the adjoining bar area for a wine and cheese tasting with sweetcheeses.ie, which showed how the bar could be used for a glamorous drinks reception.

Thus sated we went to visit the alpacas and pygmy goats at feeding time, which the children loved.

The setting is very special and felt incredibly safe.

Our young children spent the day running around outdoors and rolling down grassy hills in the sunshine and enjoyed the freedom to come and go between the terrace and the glamping village and restaurant.

Feeding a pygmy goat at Mountain View

It’s important to mention the staff here, because fluffy duvets and world-class food aside, there is something incredibly special about the service in this place.

Bee O’Grady and her brother Michael have matched a high-end service with an informality that makes you feel very at home.

The tablescapes and venue design of the director of weddings and events, Sharon Doyle, were nothing short of magical.

O’Grady trained as a nurse and returned to the frontline as a palliative care nurse during lockdown.

She has the kind of angelic and peaceful energy that goes hand in hand with that particular vocation and you just know that if you’re staying in a place run by this woman, everything is going to run smoothly.

Mountain View is definitely one-of-a-kind with unparalleled service and attention to detail.

After a perfect night’s sleep in our hilly hut, we woke to rain drumming on the roof and after a visit to the impressive farmer’s market which included everything from milliners to spice traders, it was time to leave.

I wondered as we drove down the rambling driveway how different our experience might have been had the weather been like this instead of the beautiful weather we had had the day before.

The camping denier in me had to be suppressed again. All I know is, while the sun shone, this was surely the best way to do camping in Ireland.

The information

Wild Stays Glamping at Mountain View is open May to September annually, with the glamping village including luxury bell tents and Hilly Huts.

Mountain View will be hosting the first-ever night market on the bank holiday Sunday, August 6 and there is limited availability remaining for B&B bell tents stays. This is an adult-only glamping experience.

For guests who stay on Sunday, August 6 you will enjoy an array of street food stalls and a music lineup on Sunday night.

Guests will be served a continental breakfast the following morning.

Two guests sharing bell tents priced at €200 for Sunday, August 6 with a possibility to add a third guest. For further queries email info@mountainview.ie. T&Cs apply.