Up until recently the hospitality industry felt geared around the traditional nuclear family of 2+2.

If you have the audacity to have more than two children you’ve probably spent countless hours researching places that cater for all of your clan without the expense of booking two rooms. No mean feat.

We’ve rounded up some of the best family-friendly hotels with activities to suit everyone with rooms that cater for more than four, so nobody is left out in the cold.

1. Ferrycarrig, Wexford

The pretty riverside setting along the banks of the River Slaney is just one of the trump cards at this family favourite.

In fact, whichever one of the 102 rooms you stay in, you’re guaranteed a view of the estuary and if you’re a family of five you can all pile into one of the new plus bedrooms which include king, single, and bunk bed options.

You also get to build your own adventure break experience with a choice of kayaking, dune boarding, horse-riding, surfing, and SUP, while indoors there’s a pool, kids’ club and playroom.

2. Diamond Coast Hotel, Sligo

This friendly four-star combines a waterside location overlooking Killala Bay with ‘the largest family rooms in the west of Ireland’, sleeping up to eight in two doubles, a double bunk and camp bed.

They also come with two smart TVs so parents can relieve themselves of Peppa Pig and YouTube on repeat.

If you can drag them from the screens there’s also a kids’ club, tennis court, games zone, playground, astro pitch, basketball court, and a waterpark nearby — plenty to keep everyone happy.

The Inn at Dromoland, Clare

3. The Inn at Dromoland, Clare

Luxury and family-friendliness need not be mutually exclusive, and while the Inn at Dromoland might lack the gothic surrounds of the castle, its location on the grounds of the Dromoland Estate means you can avail of the luxury nearby, including the swimming pool, horse-riding, spa, and golf, and still accommodate your family of five in one spacious room.

There are endless activities and walks in the area, from Bunratty Castle to the Cliffs of Moher making it a great weekend getaway without having to dig as deep as a castle stay.

4. Hodson Bay, Meath

The big draw here is the location on the banks of Lough Ree, so bring your togs and be prepared for a weekend of high-octane watery fun at the inflatable water park Baysports.

The hotel caters well for families with plenty of activities for little ones including an adventure club, cookery school, arts and crafts as well as a 20m swimming pool and award-winning spa for when mum and dad need to zone out.

The latest addition is Yew Point, 145-acres of unspoilt woodlands that hosts fairy trails and looped walks.

The spacious family rooms cater for up to eight guests with some overlooking the lake and are kitted out with just about everything to keep kids and parents happy.

Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny

5. Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny

Well-placed for exploring kid-friendly Kilkenny, the Newpark also has some solid credentials having being named Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year in 2020 at the Irish Food & Hospitality Awards.

There are no airs and graces here, just a down-at-home cosiness that makes families feel comfortable even if there are mini-tantrums.

The superior family rooms accommodate up to five and there’s enough on the menu to keep parents and kids occupied, from a fairy trail, playground, wildlife farm, and go-karting track to their renowned leisure centre with vitality pool and sauna.

6. Amber Springs, Wexford

With a string of awards under its belt, this Wexford four-star has the family-friendly market licked, with 48 suites that cater for small to larger families.

With an open plan space of 55sq m, the Amber Suites have private ‘kids dens’, double beds, and a separate kids area with bunks.

They also come with smart TVs, mini-fridges, and a good size family bathroom with a price point that sits comfortably between a family room and an interconnecting room.

It also manages to hit the mark with its activities, from a kids’ club, go-karting, mini golf, playzone, and cinema for younger kids, to a gamers zone, chill-out room, air hockey, and pool for teens and tweens.

There’s also a luxury spa for the adults — it’s an all-rounder.

7. The Grafton, Dublin

For a family break in the city The Grafton is pretty unbeatable. Just a stone’s throw from Grafton Street, with multi-sharing rooms sleeping up to six, it offers a great base for city exploring without the hefty ‘interconnecting room’ price tag.

Rooms include two sets of bunk beds, a super king bed for parents, separate bathrooms, and showers and smart TVs.

It may not have all the bells and whistles of family-friendly activities, but it’s got Dublin on the doorstep.

8. Connacht Hotel, Galway

Spacious hotel rooms in a city rarely go in the same sentence, but Galway’s Connacht defies more than one stereotype.

As three-stars go, it’s streets ahead of the pack: slick contemporary reception spaces including a library and bar and rooms that run the gamut, with rooms and self-catering apartments that sleep up to six and a swish motorhome (sleeps 8-10) decked out with TVs, two bathrooms, washing machine, dryer, and a private barbecue area.

Guests who book directly can avail of the free kids’ club and breakfast included.

Mulranny Park Hotel, Mayo

9. Mulranny Park Hotel, Mayo

Smack in the middle of the Great Western Greenway overlooking Clew Bay, Mulranny is a solid bet if you’re planning a freewheeling holiday along the scenic Greenway.

Families have a choice of accommodation from family rooms that sleep up to six and the smart self-catering apartments, many with sea views and extra sofa beds.

Activities are well-considered too with a kids’ club for the younger ones and an all-singing-all-dancing list of options for the older kids, from biking and discos, seashore safaris, movies nights, and crab fishing.

10. Dingle Skellig Hotel, Kerry

It’s been scoring high on family’s holiday lists for decades and with good reason.

A shoreside location overlooking the bay, as well as a kids’ club and teen club to rival that of any well-oiled Club Med operation, The Dingle Skellig, is somewhat of an institution among parents eager to entertain the charges, while also pining for a relaxing seaside break.

Deluxe rooms cater for up to five and each day they roll out a long-as-your-arm list of activities for kids from baking, drumming, crafts and treasure hunts while mum and dad hit the spa or linger over a late breakfast.

The buzzing town of Dingle is a stroll away and there’s plenty in the area for families, including the Oceanworld Aquarium and Dingle lighthouse.