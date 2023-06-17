Why a trip to the Saltee Islands in Wexford is one of Ireland's best day trips

In Ireland, you have to seize the day during our precious yet capricious bolts of glorious weather.
So with the recent spell of exam-season sunshine, I hastily popped online to nab the next available ticket for what I reckon to be one the country’s best excursions: The Saltee islands.
- Details: The Saltee Ferry costs €30 return and typically departs the mainland hourly from 9am to 1pm, returning approximately four hours later. Summer weekends are booking up fast and just note that while there is plenty to enjoy in the island through the summer, the puffins typically hit the high seas by late July.
- salteeferry.com
- visitwexford.ie
It may only be June but now is already a great time to book the festive getaway you’ve always promised (or threatened!) to book! To enjoy Christmas in the sun, tour operator Sunway is offering luxury festive breaks to Lanzarote. A seven-night stay at the Dreams Playa Dorada resort is available from €1,599pp based on two people sharing on a B&B basis. Depart December 20, feliz navidad!
With the reopening of the iconic Dursey cable car last week, West Cork’s Beara peninsula is set for a tourism boost this summer with visitors predicted to flock to Europe’s only cross-sea cable way. The service operates from 9am to 7pm (bar a break for lunch) and is available on a first come, first served basis. €10; cash only.
Limerick continues to enjoy the good tourism news stories this month with the launch of the first sightseeing pass available along the Wild Atlantic Way. The Discover Limerick Pass allows visitors access top-notch attractions across the city and county, including King John’s Castle, The Hunt Museum, as well as Limerick Greenway Bike Hire. €45 for one day or €55/€65 for two/three days.
It seems like post-pandemic travel figures have truly taken off. A record-breaking 7,800 passengers travelled through Shannon Airport on the first Friday of June, making it the busiest day at the airport since 2016. Cork and Dublin are also enjoying bumper figures, with Malaga and Faro the most popular routes with travellers from Ireland leaving both airports.
If you’re looking for a scenic location to revel or relax in this summer, the Comeraghs Wild Festival returns to the gorgeous Munster Vales on July 6-9. New events for 2023 include dawn mountain hikes in those gorgeous mountains, a pilates beach retreat along the Copper Coast, as well as a foraging and forest bathing outing. Also at the Waterford Greenway, the Durrow tunnel will provide the perfect accounting setting for a choral performance.