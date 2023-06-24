20 free family days out in Ireland - and 10 that are worth paying for

20 FREE DAYS OUT IN IRELAND

Great Western Greenway, Mayo

There’s plenty of action and beauty spots for freewheeling families along the Great Western Greenway, a 42km child-friendly, traffic-free track that curves around Mayo’s Clew Bay through the pretty towns of Westport and Newport ending at Achill Sound.

Detour to historical Westport House where young girls in particular will enjoy learning about real-life pirate hero queen, Grace O’Malley, or hit Keem beach for a swim en route.

Picnic in the Park, Dublin

A city excursion with plenty of appeal, Phoenix Park is the largest enclosed park in Europe, home to Dublin Zoo, a cool audio-visual display at the Visitor Centre, children’s workshops at weekends, wild deer, walled gardens, a playground, café and bicycle hire.

There’s also plenty of space to stake out the perfect picnic spot.

Girley Bog Walk, Meath

They may not have the majesty of our mountains or the thrill of the sea but our bogs are often overlooked as scenic spots, not to mention important ecosystems.

This two-hour walk along a raised boardwalk is an easy ramble for the younger crew with enough flora and fauna to satisfy any budding botanist.

Dolphins ahoy at the Kilrush Trail

Heading out to sea isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

The good news is you have a good chance of spotting dolphins from land on the Kilrush Dolphin Trail which starts in Kilrush past the Floating Fin exhibition via Cappa Pier where you can take a dip in the sea before hitting the coastal route to Aylevaroo Point, often frequented by dolphins and past blue flag beaches, playgrounds and fishing spots.

Ravenwood Forest, Wexford

A ramble through Ravenwood Forest in Curracloe is a winning combo of forest tracks and nature trails where foraging for wild food is encouraged and red squirrelS run free with the bonus of emerging onto Curracloe’s white stretch of sand at the end.

And, if you stay until twilight you might catch the geese that fly out to roost on the sand banks.

National History Museum

Otherwise known as the Dead Zoo, The Natural History Museum is a throw-back to the Victorian era that kids will love, especially when they catch a glimpse of the 40,000-year-old leg of a woolly mammoth, a giant whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling and row-upon-row of stuffed animals suspended in time in wooden glass cases.

Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin

From September to June you can pop into the Hugh Lane Gallery for one of their free family Sunday sketching workshops inspired by their collections.

Entrance to the gallery is also free so once you’re finished sketching, you can savour the wonderful collection of 20th and 21st-century art.

Lough Boora Discovery Park, Co Offaly

There’s plenty of high-octane fun at this discovery park for a price, but there’s still lots to do without spending a penny. Pack a picnic and find a shady spot, there’s play areas, fairy trails, biking and walking trails, a sculpture garden and the organic kitchen café for refuelling.

Muckross House, Gardens & Farm

As part of the Killarney National Park, you could spend a weekend here and still not see it all.

But Muckross House and Gardens is a good place to start with enough to occupy everyone, from the historic house and gardens and the traditional farms where you can take a trip back to Ireland of the 1930s.

The addition of farm animals for the younger ones and plenty of places to picnic makes it a great option for a day out.

Derrynane Beach, Kerry

A consistent contender for best beach in Ireland (and the world according to Conde Nast), Derrynane beach has long stretches of golden sand, backed by rolling dunes and nearby Derrynane house and gardens.

Part of the Derrynane National Historic Park, there’s tropical species, a wonderful fairy garden for kids, a museum and a top tea room.

Museum of Country Life, Mayo

Budding historians will love this modern museum showcasing Ireland’s traditional ways of life, from farming to fishing, crafts and home life.

There’s interactive displays, costumes and old machinery to explore and if they start to get bored, a cool playground.

Field of Dreams Sanctuary, Limerick

Most pet farms will charge an entry free but at Field of Dreams Animal Sanctuary in Limerick they are more than happy for you to drop in for a visit free of charge.

There are no bells-and-whistles activities but you can walk a dog, pet a cat, see the rescue ponies, goats, pigs, rabbits and chickens and take a stroll through the beautiful gravel walkways which wind through the fields in the Ballyhoura Hills.

National Botanic Gardens, Dublin

Kids will love bouncing between different glasshouses discovering the variety of plants at the National Botanic Gardens, home to Ireland’s only tropical rainforest, the Great Palm house and beautiful glasshouses holding rare orchids, cacti and succulents, alpine plants, waterlilies and tropical species from around the world.

There’s also tranquil leafy walks and a good tearoom.

Cavan Burren Park, Cavan

Modern-day kids will enjoy discovering where ‘stone-aged kids played’ at this lunar landscape, home to 350 million-year-old fossils and prehistoric tombs.

There’s over 10km trails to explore over limestone bedrock and past some of the finest prehistoric features in Ireland. It’s a budding geologists perfect day out.

National Print Museum, Dublin

Overshadowed by some of the bigger museum draws, this is a real gem for parents and kids.

A former military chapel dedicated to the historical impact of print in Ireland sounds a bit, well, ‘snore’ but you’ll be surprised.

For the kids, it’s a hands-on engaging trip through time to experience what it was like to be a young apprentice printer.

Museum of Style Icons, Kildare

Movie buffs and style-savvy youngsters will get a kick from Kildare’s museum of style icons which houses fashion collections and accessories that once belonged to some of the greatest style icons.

Audrey Hepburn’s Givenchy dress worn in the thriller Charade, Princess Diana’s original engagement blouse, Elizabeth Taylor’s jewellery and the original suits worn by the Beatles on the tour of A Hard Days Night… swoon.

Ardgillen Castle, Dublin

It’s not just the pretty parkland and gardens that makes this a good bet for a family day out, it has the added bonus of one of the best playground around, with views overlooking the Irish Sea, fairytrails for the little ones and a cycle route through the park so you can bring the bikes.

Game of Thrones Locations, Northern Ireland

While probably best suited to older teens, little ones will still get a kick out of some of the hit series famed filming spots, especially the eerie Dark Hedges road, the ruins of Inch Abbey, Castle Ward House, Cairncastle and Ballintoy Harbour. While you’re there, take a dog leg to the Causeway Coast and take in the Giants’ Causeway.

Crawford Art Gallery, Cork City

With the focus on education and fun, Crawford is a big hit with families. Pop in for one of their free workshops, concerts or storytelling sessions at the weekend and from 14th – 22nd July kids can learn how to make a movie using stopmotion at one of their open animation afternoons.

St. Anne’s Farm, Dublin

With a spectacular rose garden and playground, the park is a weekend destination for families in its own right but in the last few years it’s added an urban farm where children can ‘meet’ a wide variety of rescue animals, from pot-bellied pigs to miniature ponies and learn about sustainable living and farming.

10 GREAT DAYS OUT WORTH THE MONEY

Titanic Belfast

This slick interactive experience includes a series of galleries that allow you to ‘walk’ the fateful ship’s decks, explore its interior and experience a virtual launch.

You can ride the indoor cable car through different stages of construction and there’s even an indulgent afternoon tea which kids will love, served in the Titanic Suite around a replica of the original ship staircase.

Wildlands, Galway

Just ten minutes from Galway city, this new adventure park has 20 acres of natural playground to explore with zip trek courses, climbing walls, bushcraft, walking trails, fairy trails, archery and an Irish-mythology-themed arena with Crystal Maze-style challenges – enjoy an active afternoon followed by a firebrick pizza and a craft beer at The Olive Tree Kitchen.

Emerald Park, Theme Park, Ashbourne, Co Meath

It’s not quite Disneyland but Ireland’s only theme park manages to give a few well-known parks a run for their money and guarantees some hair-raising screams thanks to the gut-twisting Cú Chulann, Europe’s largest wooden roller coaster, The Viking Voyage, Ireland’s only water flume ride and the ‘don’t-look-down’ Sky Walk. There’s also a zoo with over 300 animals.

Skellig Islands, Kerry

This is one for young Star Wars fans who might recognise Skellig Michael as the backdrop for the iconic end scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and kids who don’t mind the often bumpy boat ride.

But it’s well worth the trip and the steep climb to the top to marvel the 6th century beehive huts, dramatic views and colony of birds that nest on nearby little Skellig. The islands have no entry free but a boat trip fee applies.

Fota Wildlife Park, Cork

Dublin Zoo’s quieter, yet wilder, cousin offers a more interactive animal experience where you can get up close and personal with kangaroos and monkeys that roam freely in the safari-style park and get a chance to feed giraffes.

Birr Castle

There’s plenty to wow kids and entertain parents at this 12th-century gothic castle, between the playground, science centre and it being home to Ireland’s largest treehouse and once the world’s largest telescope.

Mum and dad can enjoy a guided tour of the castle while kids get busy on one of the organised trails, from exploring the solar system to nature trails for all ages.

Castlecomer Discovery Park

You can dip into as much or as little as you like at this gigantic outdoor playground but active families will have the most fun.

There’s boating, climbing walls, canoeing, orienteering, archery and Ireland’s longest over-water zip wire (which teenagers will love).

For younger ones there’s a fairy village, woodland course and bouncing net and the Redwood Café for when the adventuring is done.

Japanese Gardens, Kildare

Catch a calm, quiet moment at the picturesque Japanese gardens which are magical to stroll around, with stepping stones over the water and a traditional tea house in the middle.

Then let the little ones loose at the playground before rounding off the day at the Irish Racehorse Experience, an interactive immersive experience.

Leahy’s Open Farm, Cork

You’ll need a day to get through what’s on offer at this open farm in Cork. Full-size diggers, pedal go-karts, a bouncy castle, obstacle course and a big drop slide are a big hit with youngsters as is the array of animals, playgrounds, museum and chocolate factory.

There’s also picnic tables and plenty of space to spread out.

Airfield Farm, Dublin

Escape to this 38-acre oasis smack in the middle of busy Dundrum and you’ll find gentle walking trails and woodland, adventure playgrounds and a working farm where kids can watch cows being milked. Look out for regular family workshops, from beekeeping to knitting and gardening and don’t forget to stop for lunch at the superb Overends Kitchen café.