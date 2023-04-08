Travel review: Enjoying the pace of life in The Burren's Slow Cabins

Got cabin fever? Perhaps one of the greatest trends of Ireland’s staycation revival has been our new-found obsession with outdoorsy escapes.
From lodges and tiny homes to chalets or cabins, these rustic retreats tap into growing market demand to connect with nature — and to experience an aesthetic backdrop all the while.
The latest to enter this fray are Slow Cabins, a green-minded Belgian outfit who have brought their pop-up properties to the wilds of Ireland.
I’ve noticed their cabins have become a popular spot with Irish influencers in recent months, so I recently checked into their first Irish location to see if the Insta hype lived up to reality.