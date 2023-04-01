Travel review: Hidden gem Garrison House in Elizabeth Fort is Cork's best-kept secret

Could this be Cork City’s best kept accommodation secret? Garrison House, a former barrack townhouse property set within the grounds of one of Cork’s best heritage attractions, Elizabeth Fort, is a unique urban base under the stewardship of the Irish Landmark Trust, and this month, I went to pay a visit to what can justly be described as a true hidden gem within a hidden gem.
For a decent value coastal escape, pop Roseville House in Youghal on your staycation shortlist. Located in the heart of the historic East Cork town, the Georgian property has just enjoyed a fresh refurb, with locally-based designer Catherine O’Flynn offering a stylish makeover to Roseville’s spacious garden suites. Rates start from €138 including delicious Continental breakfast delivered to your room.
If you’re seeking a fresh route to France this summer, Kerry Airport has just launched two new routes to très belle Brittany. The services aboard French regional carrier Chalair will fly to the gateways of Quimper and Brest every Saturday from July 1 with fares starting from €150 return (chalair.fr). Cork Airport also launched their summer schedule this week with exciting new routes ranging from Seville to Venice Treviso.
Terre has hit the ground running, as this week, Castlemartyr Resort’s new fine dining restaurant was awarded a Michelin Star in a huge PR boost for the five star hotel. To celebrate, the hotel are currently offering a reduced midweek rate from €630 where guests can enjoy an overnight stay in a deluxe room along with dinner for two in Terre restaurant (excl. beverages) where you can expect a dining experience par excellence courtesy of Head Chef Vincent Crepel.
This week also saw the launch of Ireland’s latest open-air amenity with the official opening of the Kerry Greenway. The Kingdom of Kerry Greenways follow the old Limerick to Kerry railway line and currently include two routes, between Tralee and Fenit, and Listowel and Abbeyfeale where the Listowel route connects to the existing Limerick Greenway.
For some summer holiday inspiration, Irish operator Sunway are offering package deals from all the country’s main airports. From Dublin, seven night self-catering breaks are available for Cyprus from €665pps (dep. Jun 5); from Cork, enjoy a B&B stay in Majorca from €535pps (dep. Jun 1); from Shannon, €845pps buys a three star B&B hotel stay in Sorrento (dep. Jun 14); while from Knock, a four star hotel stay on the Costa Del Sol is available from €999pps.