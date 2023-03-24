How to plan your dream holiday on a shoestring budget

The idea that money can’t buy happiness may be a cliché, but it’s one that only grows in truth the older you get.

It’s also a truth that becomes more pertinent the more you travel — as you approach your third hour of standing in the blistering heat of extortionate Paris whilst waiting to enter the overpriced Louvre alongside the throngs of other mid-July tourists who had the same bright idea as you, for example, that old cliché tends to scream ‘told you so’!

You needn’t embark on anything that exotic, however, to learn that a more expensive holiday isn’t necessarily a better one. In fact, if you’re opting to stay on home soil and explore the Emerald Isle this year, then these activities — all free of charge! — will prove that limiting your vacation spend certainly doesn’t mean you should limit the fun.

Explore new ideas

While staycationing in the land of saints and scholars, it only makes sense to visit the grounds that have fostered some of our nation’s greatest academic minds! With a visit to University College Cork, not only can you take in the stunning architecture of the iconic Quad or the ultra-modern Glucksman building as you stroll around the campus, but you can also partake in some of their world-class lectures for free! Since January, UCC have been running their fascinating Science in Society public lecture series, tackling topics such as ‘The ethics of artificial intelligence’ and ‘Can the food we eat really make us smarter?’. Taking place in the Boole section of the main campus each Tuesday and Thursday evening, the series continues into April, where issues such as obesity and infectious diseases are also set to be explored.

The Free Little Library in Fosterbrook, Co Dublin.

Kick back with a good book

One of the most important aspects of any story is its ability to transport the reader into a world entirely different from their own and immerse them in a land far, far away. These days, you can start that adventure and explore new lands before you’ve even picked up your next read! In recent years, Free Little Libraries have begun popping up right across the country, everywhere from community gardens to train stations or native forests and parks. The concept is simple — these libraries come in the form of small handcrafted boxes which you’re welcome to take any book of your choice from, with the caveat that you also leave one behind! Having exploded in America initially before gaining popularity in Europe, you can find some of Ireland’s best takes on the trend by visiting Free Little Libraries in the likes of Fosterbrook, Co Dublin or in the Amazing Grace Park in Buncrana.

Smell the sunflowers

For a great day out with a great cause, it’s hard to beat the Kilkenny Sunflower Field. Since 2021, visitors nationwide have marked each August by flocking to the site in Callan as soon as the flowers there are in full bloom. As well as raising morale with its sunny display, the Sunflower Field helps to raise vital funds for Taxi Watch, a charity that provides suicide prevention training to taxi drivers throughout Ireland and ensures any of their passengers who show the warning signs of a suicidal crisis can be properly helped. While entry to the Sunflower Field is totally free — with visitors encouraged to take some flowers home with them — donations to Taxi Watch are welcomed while you’re there. Keep your eyes peeled on the Kilkenny Sunflower Field’s Facebook page for details of their opening dates this summer.

Kilkenny Sunflower Field is expected to reopen this summer with free entry for all visitors — though making a donation while you're there can go a long way!

Embrace your artistic side

The key to planning a successful staycation is accepting that you’re at the mercy of the Irish weather! Thankfully, there are plenty of places you can dash in to whenever the rain starts to pour not just for shelter, but for some great fun and entertainment. Cork’s Crawford Gallery offers free entry, with over 3,000 fascinating works waiting to be explored. Regular workshops are also held at the gallery, where children of all ages are welcome to get involved and create their own masterpieces. Similarly, the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin’s Merrion Square offers free admission to their permanent collection, where visitors can also avail of special Family Packs and tuck into a range of drawing materials for the little ones.

Megan Buckley, Laura Sullivan and Holly Donnacliffe play at being statues at The Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, where entry is free. Picture: Clare Keogh

Visit your animal friends

If you want to get a few cute pictures out of your holiday but don’t quite trust yourself or your travelling companion to produce the goods, you can never go wrong with snaps of adorable furry friends for your Insta! The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland welcomes visitors to its farm in Liscarroll, Co Cork, year-round free of charge, with donations optional, where you’re free to bring dogs along too!

The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, Co Cork, is open year-round free of charge, with donations optional.

Dog walkers will also love Kilkenny’s Jenkinstown Wood, where free admission allows you not only to explore the entirety of the area’s picturesque walled gardens, but also to visit the deer enclosure where visitors can get up close and personal with a host of doe-eyed beauties.