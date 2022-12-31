Travel editor’s choice: Tom's Breathnach's top 10 stays of 2022

After about 40 fine hotel stays in Ireland this year, choosing my favourite properties was a trip down memory lane. Ireland’s hospitality industry has come so far in recent years and all the spots I stayed in offered some truly great aspects. But when it comes to great hospitality, dining design, comfort, warm welcomes and value, some just stood out more than others when it comes to a whole package experience. From established favourites which continue to deliver to spots off my radar which totally wowed, here are my top stays (in reverse order!) of 2022.

10 - Randles Hotel, Killarney

Randles Hotel, Killarney

Given the dozens of options in the town, cherry-picking the perfect hotel in Killarney can be a tricky (and often pricey) task. Which is why I’m always delighted to discover a great value recommendation like Randles, a family-run hotel set in a former rectory on the Killarney side of Muckross Road. Entering the lobby here, I was wooed by warm interiors from log-fire lounges to their stylish cocktail bar while their recently refurbed rooms were on point, too. I stayed in a spacious suite loaded with luxury and period character (from €199) while their decently priced classic rooms don’t skimp on neat design and comfort either (from €129). Breakfast the next morning in Checkers Restaurant was a tasty affair where crisp linens, silverware and fine service were all on song with this four star hotel’s pitch-perfect polish. The property is also dog friendly and being located just a few minutes’ walk from the National Park and the town centre, it makes a great Killarney base, too.

9 - Castlewood House, Dingle

Castlewood House, Dingle

So far, so Kerry! My second property on the list also takes us to The Kingdom and the delightful Castlewood House in Dingle. I’d heard mighty things about this property before my arrival (Castlewood boasts more great breakfast awards than you could shake a skillet at) but my stay at the boutique guesthouse lived up to the expectations. First up, for a property that’s less than 20 years old, Castlewood welcomes guests with a timeless elegance, from its wonderful collection of art and a trove of eclectic antiques, while flickering candles and the smell of fresh lilies add a spa-like sense of sanctuary. My own room with views over Dingle Bay was luxurious and loaded with TLC touches like bone china, the fluffiest robes and filtered water. That famous breakfast was an event, too; a mouth-watering buffet was paired with a whole tome of à la carte options with the most extensive array of gluten-free options I’ve seen. Castlewood’s trusted team of staff were superb while owners Helen and Brian Heaton were hands-on friendly faces, loaded with local tips. The location all added to the value too; from eating out at local options such as Solas or The Fish Box (Castlewood doesn’t offer dinner) to enjoying a morning’s touring of Slea Head. B&B rates for in 2023 start from €105, outstanding value considering you might be tempted to pay that for the breakfast alone!

8 - Ballymaloe House, East Cork

Ballymaloe House, East Cork

Since 1964, Ballymaloe House has ranked as the holy grail of Irish hospitality and a visit here rightly fits into our ‘bucket list’ stay category. I’d apprehensions, given the high expectations, that a visit here might miss the mark but as soon as the iconic county house caught my eye along the winding roads of Shanagarry, I was on a getaway high. This was in no small part due to the fact that I was staying in one of the property’s newest offerings, the gorgeous Mallard Room, which was a rustic but slickly appointed room with junior suite-like proportions and a calming nature theme. Welcome tea and cake formed part of the guest experience and I also enjoyed dinner in Ballymaloe House’s now legendary dining rooms. €95 per head for the five course pleasure will ramp up a bill but it’s a memorable culinary experience and the fanfare and contents of the famous dessert trolley rolling in is worth a decent sum alone. Breakfast the next morning features lip-smacking farm produce, from yoghurt for the Gods and marmalade so good, you’ll never go back to Chivers. B&B rates start from €250 which isn’t a bad price for this iconic experience.

7 - Trinity Townhouse, Dublin

Trinity Townhouse, Dublin

Think of a luxury stay in Dublin and The Shelbourne, The Westin or The Merrion will spring to mind but for an alternative fancy stay in the capital, there could be another property just off your radar. And it’s a three star! Set in two adjoining Georgian townhouses in Dublin 2’s South Frederick Street, The Trinity Townhouse boasts a setting so scenic, you could be in Philadelphia’s Elfreth Alley or Beacon Hill in Boston. The boutique style property offers beautifully appointed rooms; I stayed in a Superior King room with stylish furniture, luxury bathroom products and characterful features like an original fireplace with its mantle stocked with classic Irish literature. The next morning, breakfast is served in the hotel’s Library St Dining Room, a New York style restaurant and wine bar which in early morning makes for a great breakfast spot. I enjoyed gluten free porridge with pear compote while other options included roasted aubergine with yoghurt and mushroom. I subsequently spotted that the hotel has the same owners as both Castlemartyr Resort and Sheen Falls so that puts the hotel’s surprising finesse in a better context. Entry level ‘Cosy Rooms’ offer decent value in today’s market from €157 while my ‘Superior King’ starts from €251.

6 - Cashel Palace, Tipperary

Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel, Tipperary, Ireland, Historic Hotel

The most exciting new hotel opening of the year (or arguably even longer for Tipperary), Cashel Palace arrived to market in March to much excitement and fanfare. The Palladian manor has been brought back to its former glory (and then some) thanks to a multi-million Euro investment which has seen the property transformed into one of the country’s most desirable high end properties. But with that comes an aura and wow-factors peppered my stay here, from the opulent common rooms dripping with gilded art to its dreamy gardens and grounds and a gorgeous spa. My meal at the Bishop’s Buttery meanwhile knocked the culinary ball out of the park with sublime food, an ambient setting and impeccable service. Add in those views of the Rock of Cashel — the veritable Machu Picchu of Munster — and you have all the trappings of a truly awesome stay. Rates from €319.

5 - Fernhill House, Clonakilty

Fernhill House, Clonakilty

Fernhill House, a property fusing old school hospitality values with an eye very much on the future, just did everything right. The Clonakilty escape owned by the O’Neill family was announced as the newest member of the Ireland’s Blue Book group this winter and I could quickly see why they were welcomed into the acclaimed collection during my stay there. For starters, the historic country house which has today morphed into more of a boutique hotel has a charming warmth, with period rooms, inviting newer additions and biodiversity-rich gardens spilling out across the grounds. Rooms, which all feature a subtle horticulture theme (in a nod to the property’s rich gardening and sustainability heritage) are comfortable and characterful while my delicious dinner here, a seafood crème brûlée starter, short rib main course, gluten free apple crumble dessert, celebrated superb local produce at really exceptional value. Service is wonderfully warm and a stay here just feels like a complete, and very tasty, hotel experience. B&B from €179.

4 - Cliff at Lyons, Kildare

Cliff at Lyons, Kildare

The Cliff hospitality group may be best known for its original Ardmore Cliff House hotel but having stayed in both the collection’s offerings in 2023, its sister property in Kildare had the edge. Located in a former working village of the historic Lyons Estate, the grounds of this property elicit a jaw-drop from the get-go. Think rose-clad cottages, a rustic mill house turned restaurant and glorious gardens flanked by canals and lily ponds. The protracted nature of the buildings makes Cliff at Lyons feel less of a traditional hotel and more like you’ve just stepped onto a five star Emmerdale set but that simply adds to the novelty of a stay. I stayed in a self-catering One Love Cottage which was a dream country escape with a luxury lounge, gourmet kitchen and two en suite bedrooms with a four poster finesse (the perfect base for couples, family or friends sharing a getaway). Beyond it, the Cliff also features a gorgeous spa with an awesome outdoor thermal suite featuring copper baths and private sauna. Two restaurant options including Michelin starred Aimsir offer delicious, if pricey dining, but with estate rooms starting from €180 B&B, a stay here is reasonably pitched.

3 - Corrib House, Galway

Corrib House, Galway

One of my top criteria for a great, memorable stay is an accommodation that connects you with the region you’re staying in, ideally with views. Corrib House, a 19th Century townhouse just steps from the heart of Galway City does just that. The charming period property only has four rooms in all so a stay here makes you almost feel like you’re staying in your own intimate inn. I stayed in the Salmon Weir room which was sympathetically appointed with antique furniture and a fine en suite with claw foot tub and products from the Irish Soap Company. While many properties can feel overly curated on the design front nowadays, in Corrib House this feels authentic, plus those views over the Corrib weir will leave you also gushing. The next morning, a “gourmet breakfast banquet” awaits. It’s served in lovely tea rooms where local produce puts extra flair in dishes like buttermilk pancakes with butterscotch sauce and brioche French toast with whipped mascarpone. A perfect Galway city base from €160.

2 - Carrig House, Killorglin

Carrig House, Killorglin

Okay, it may be number two, but Carrig House ranks as my best hospitality experience of the year. Built in the 1850s as a hunting lodge for the well-heeled, today the Georgian property outside Killorglin is a gorgeous lakeside retreat where owners Frank, Mary and Claire Slattery are your hosts par excellence. Rooms at Carrig House are luxuriously appointed with oodles of charm and character and while I’d a stunning lakeview room, beautiful garden view rooms to the front don’t feel like a compromise either. There is a gorgeous, languid but professional energy in the property and dinner in the lakeside restaurant was an occasion, too. Long-time Head Chef Patricia Teahan creates an incredible menu of local dishes. I’d halloumi with aubergine purée followed by Atlantic seared cod with pear and cardamom quinoa, while baked Alaska with thyme ice cream was a flavour burst finish. Together with the dramatic setting (I think I had to jump out between courses to capture that sunset) it was my best meal of the year. After dinner, there’s a Cluedo board’s worth of lounges and nooks to retire to and they’re all stocked with books, fun, board games, from Scrabble to tarot cards. I was travelling solo but it would be dreamy spot to spend an evening with a friend or loved one, sipping on cocktails while negotiating your next Monopoly takeover. Given its lakeside setting, outdoor adventure plays its part too. Local guide Enda Prendergast of Caragh Outdoors took me on a guided kayaking tour straight from Carrig’s jetty where we paddled over the sedate waters of what must be one of Ireland’s most unspoiled loughs. Rates start from €200 per night; there’s a two night minimum but consider that a plus.

1 - Liss Ard Estate, Skibbereen

Liss Ard Estate, Skibbereen. Picture: Niamh Whitty

Stylish surrounds, fine West Cork food, outstanding value and a world-class attraction sequestered within its grounds, what was not to love about a stay at Liss Ard Estate? Since its takeover by Californian businessman Michael Johnston just last year, the West Cork property is enjoying a new lease of life and my stay here last summer, with my dog, Vipp, in tow was my finest stay of 2022. The Georgian manor itself is, in its own right, stunning, and a slick renovation throughout means everywhere from the lobby to its manor, mews and lakehouse rooms have a pared-back elegance.

At times, the property’s new look can feel fresh-out-the-box minimal but Liss Ard’s canvass will no doubt evolve with time. Dining in the hotel’s bistro-feel restaurant was excellent (with an exceptional chowder) while my breakfast the next morning featured a buckwheat galette crêpe loaded with cheddar which still makes my mouth water. Liss Ard’s guest experience is superb but what really sets it apart are its amenities beyond the main manor. I enjoyed an incredible sauna session and swim from the property’s Scandi-inspired lakeside sauna cabins while the Liss Ard’s Sky Garden adds an incomparable wow-factor.

Designed by acclaimed landscape architect James Turrell, a green grass crater featuring a viewing plinth to take in the skies is guaranteed to take a visit here to the next level. Rooms start from €139 a night which I think is superb value for the experience while a Junior Suite costs from €199.