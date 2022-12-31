Travel editor’s choice: Tom's Breathnach's top 10 stays of 2022

Okay, it may be number two, but Carrig House ranks as my best hospitality experience of the year. Built in the 1850s as a hunting lodge for the well-heeled, today the Georgian property outside Killorglin is a gorgeous lakeside retreat where owners Frank, Mary and Claire Slattery are your hosts par excellence. Rooms at Carrig House are luxuriously appointed with oodles of charm and character and while I’d a stunning lakeview room, beautiful garden view rooms to the front don’t feel like a compromise either. There is a gorgeous, languid but professional energy in the property and dinner in the lakeside restaurant was an occasion, too. Long-time Head Chef Patricia Teahan creates an incredible menu of local dishes. I’d halloumi with aubergine purée followed by Atlantic seared cod with pear and cardamom quinoa, while baked Alaska with thyme ice cream was a flavour burst finish. Together with the dramatic setting (I think I had to jump out between courses to capture that sunset) it was my best meal of the year. After dinner, there’s a Cluedo board’s worth of lounges and nooks to retire to and they’re all stocked with books, fun, board games, from Scrabble to tarot cards. I was travelling solo but it would be dreamy spot to spend an evening with a friend or loved one, sipping on cocktails while negotiating your next Monopoly takeover. Given its lakeside setting, outdoor adventure plays its part too. Local guide Enda Prendergast of Caragh Outdoors took me on a guided kayaking tour straight from Carrig’s jetty where we paddled over the sedate waters of what must be one of Ireland’s most unspoiled loughs. Rates start from €200 per night; there’s a two night minimum but consider that a plus.