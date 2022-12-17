Thom Breathnach: Hotel vouchers are the perfect gift — here are my suggestions

As a travel writer, I may be a little biased, or even evangelical, with my go-to Christmas gifts recommendations but when it comes to my annual last-minute present haul, hotel vouchers have long been a great staple.

They tick the trending boxes of both ‘experiential’ gifts as well as the all-important sustainability factor, supporting Irish businesses and the local economy.

Plus, if it’s a gift card for a hotel group or collection, the recipient also gets to indulge in the fun factor of deciding where to stay.

To check out the growing positive impact of vouchers on Ireland’s hotel economy, this week I headed to the Kingdom to see how Killarney has Christmas under wraps for 2022.

There’s something about Killarney at any time of year. But there’s a certain Hallmark movie magic about the town come the festive season.

A suite in Randles Hotel on the Muckross Road

Christmas was is in full swing at my base, Randles Hotel, on the Muckross Road. It was my first time staying at the property and it certainly stacks up in terms of comfort and value compared to some of the larger resort properties in the area. While its heritage is somewhat concealed by a winding underground car park, this former rectory turned family hotel is a gorgeous property with stylish rooms, beautiful, decorated lounges featuring burning log fires and festooned with Christmas decorations.

For owner Tom Randles, both Killarney and, of course, his hotel, make an ideal break for a pre or post-Christmas break: “The town really is such an active place at Christmas. At the hotel, we’ve our inaugural Christmas Fair (December 17/18) where guests and visitors can enjoy mulled wine and then pick up some gifts at our very popular craft fair.

"In the town itself, Killarney also features its own parade which runs over four wonderful Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.”

Killarney’s Christmas parade is indeed a merry highlight. It’s a hugely popular family event as festive floats parade the streets. Even my retriever, Vipp, who I’m travelling with, meets Santa following a sighting of ‘Rudolph’ (or at least a red deer stag) in the national park a little earlier.

Together with his welcome Christmas stocking in our hotel room, Christmas has very much come early.

As for the gift of vouchers, Tom Randles underlines the value hotel gift cards can have on both his business and the local economy.

“Vouchers definitely form a nice part of our business,” he explains. “They allow us to enjoy a welcome cash boost around Christmas and they also bring new guests to our property … often it’s a gift from people who have previously stayed in the hotel.”

Gift of staycations continue to trend for 2022

Business also comes from the Go Anywhere gift cards from Irelandhotels.com, that can be redeemed against 400 properties across the country with values from €50 to €1000.

“The Go Anywhere gift cards are a great initiative by the Irish Hotel Federation and they encourage people to support Irish hotels and book directly which keeps the money in Ireland. There’s a lot of talk about value out there right now but I think there is still great value to be had from Irish hotels, particularly if you shop around.”

I’m inclined to agree, so for a little inspiration, this week I’ve seen what various voucher price points can get that special someone this Christmas.

€100: Escape to East Cork

Some of the best value off-season breaks are in East Cork.

Midleton Park Hotel has recently enjoyed a makeover and makes a great base for a visit to the market town: pair up a stay with a visit to the Jameson Experience.

For a coastal stay, Garryvoe Hotel is currently offering rates from €89 per night while The Commodore in Cobh frequently has room rates teetering around €100. Enjoy a visit to Spike Island and the next morning, Sea Salt makes a great option for breakfast or brunch.

€150: Killarney for Christmas

Tom's dog Vipp enjoying his stay at Randles

I really enjoyed my stay at Randles and found pleasant surprises around every nook and characterful corner. The hotel offers premium double rooms from €119 which includes a particularly fine breakfast at Checkers Restaurant.

The hotel also lies just a five minute stroll from the town centre and national park and with the train station nearby too, it also makes a great option for those looking for a break without a motor. Highly recommended.

€200: Laois Luxury

Laois is a county where you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck and The Heritage in Killenard is always one of my top recommendations for a good value four-star Irish escape. I say that as the property was once a five star before the current owners repositioned it in the market.

For the guest, that means high standard luxury rooms with B&B rates starting from €160. That also includes access to the hotel’s impressive spa and thermal suite. The Heritage also lies near plenty of great local highlights from from the Rock of Dunamase, Kildare Village and Emo Court.

€1000: Dromoland Greatest Escape

For an all-out budget splash, Dromoland Castle is a name that is synonymous with class, luxury (and well-heeled Americans seeking their roots) and it is one of Munster’s greatest luxury escapes.

They have a number of high-end packages, not least their Dine & Dream package which includes a luxurious overnight stay in the iconic property along with a dining experience in the Earl of Thomond Restaurant and a decadent breakfast the next morning. Rates from €940 will bump you up to an executive deluxe room which features a blend of contemporary and fittingly classic luxury pretty poetic views over the castle’s garden fountains.

Thom stayed in Killarney as a guest of Randles Hotel. All above properties are on Irelandhotels.com, bookable with Go Anywhere gift card.