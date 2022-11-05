Travel deals: Kerry foodie break, NYE in Ballycotton and a guided adventure in Morocco

Rosslare to Spain

This month sees the launch of the new Brittany Ferries service from Rosslare to Bilbao with the service promising a greener future into the blue. Their brand new Salamanca vessel will be powered by liquified natural gas (aka LNG), reportedly far more carbon-friendly fuel as well as offering cleaner air to harbour communities like Rosslare. The vessel is also billed as a more “cruise” style experience versus the previous freight style. Passage times are about 30hrs and cost from €200pp one way.

NYE in Ballycotton

If you’re thinking of a break for New Year’s Eve, why not ring in 2023 in one of East Cork’s most happening spots, Ballycotton. The village’s very popular new live music venue Sea Church is running a series of winter concert specials in partnership with Ballycotton’s Bayview Hotel, not least a New Year’s Eve escape.

The venue hosts a special live music gala soirée and afterwards, guests can retire to the popular coastal hotel. After a night of revelry, blow off the cobwebs on New Year’s Day with a walk along Ballycotton’s spectacular cliff walk. Tickets plus overnight at the Bayview come in at €420 for two.

Morocco 2023

Hugely popular guided adventure tour group, G Adventures, have added new packages to their catalogue of getaways, with a focus on shorter haul destinations.

I like the look of a Moroccan Explorer trip; the five-day escape takes in five coastal towns and villages with hikes to waterfalls and Berber villages, visit the largest pottery market in Morocco, in Safi, and unwind with paddle-boarding, kayaking and sunset bonfires on the beach in Oualidia. From €499 per person.

Intercontinental

Christmas in Dublin

If you’re thinking of splashing out this Christmas, the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge offers the ultimate five-star Christmas Residential Package, including all the trimmings from Champagne breakfasts, Christmas lunch in Season’s Restaurant, live music and gifts from Santa, available from €875.00 pps on a two-night minimum stay (arriving either Christmas Eve or Day).

Children over 12 in the same room as accompanying adults stay from €250 per night, four to 11-year-olds stay from €150 per night and there is no extra charge for children under three years old in a cot.

Killarney Plaza hotel

Killarney Dine Around

For a Kingdom foodie break, Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa are inviting guests to create their own bespoke stay-and-dine experience at the friendly town centre property. From €390 for two adults for two nights, rate includes a choice of dinner in two of the following dining options: The Tan Yard, three course meal; Café Du Parc, small plate, large plate and cocktail; O’Donoghue Public House, two-course meal and signature cocktail; The Kenmare Rooms, three-course meal, glass of wine or beer; or Scruffy’s, two street food dishes and two cocktails.