Northern Exposure: The hotel putting Mid-Antrim on the map

It seems almost every acre of the country is a household tourism brand nowadays, from the Wild Atlantic Way to Ireland’s Ancient East. But there are some regions on the island which receive less marketing fanfare, and one of those, sandwiched between the buzz of Belfast and the hugely popular Causeway Coast lies the unheralded tourist turf of Mid-Antrim.

The area may be one of the island’s lesser-visited patches but from its bracing shores along Lough Neagh to the spectacular coast along the North Channel, Mid-Antrim harbours a trove of treasures to attract visitors.

I headed to Dunadry Hotel & Gardens near Antrim town to check into a property aiming to put those treasures on the map.

Following my five hour road trip north from Cork, the historic surroundings of Dunadry was just the atmospheric refuge I needed. Built as a paper mill in the 1600s, the property makes an impression with an imposing rotunda entrance which is lined with the shields of the 32 counties. Dunadry is said to have been the one time seat of the High Kings of Ireland. That storied pedigree has been complimented by the hotel’s recent refurb and my smartly appointed room opens out to a charming walled courtyard which itself leads to gardens straight from a romance novel. Or indeed, the history books: two interlocked heritage lime trees which dominate the green is where Tony Blair, John Hume and David Trimble were pictured after signing the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. Now known as the Peace Tree, it simply adds to the tranquillity of the grounds beyond my French doors.

As for those regional secrets, Dunadry’s director and 2nd generation family owner Bridgene Keely is happy to regale me.

“Obviously Belfast and the beautiful north coast have a lot to offer and as signature attractions they are well-known on visitors’ bucket lists,” she begins. “But there are also undiscovered gems in the surrounding areas here in Mid-Antrim which people often drive past not knowing what they are missing. I think there is so much to experience here in the region from the historic Antrim Castle gardens to the various Game of Thrones filming locations and of course, The Gobbins coastal walk and The Whitehead Railway Museum,” she adds.

I pay a visit to the two latter destinations during my stay (see below for more info) and they are two attractions waiting to woo people to the area.

“There’s definitely been an increase in visitors from the ROI which is great to see,” Bridgene continues. “I think Northern Ireland has so much to offer and remains largely undiscovered especially when you travel outside Belfast. There is great value to be had in this part of the island with some of the best products, food and activities, so it’s definitely worth a visit.”

The Gobbins

The Gobbins coastal walk

Billed as the most dramatic coastal walk in Europe, The Gobbins is worth the trip to Mid-Antrim alone. Kissing the cliff faces between Carrickfergus and Larne, the route was originally constructed as an attraction for the well-heeled in Edwardian times and today makes for an adventure filled hike — with a side of sea salt. Traversing tunnels, bridges and caves, the 5km round trip linear route is guided and costs £20/€14.50, which includes access to and transfers from the attraction’s impressive visitors centre in Islandmagee. Note that this increasingly popular Insta-hit can book up quickly, so be sure to book online in advance of your visit.

Whitehead Railway Museum

Whitehead Railway Museum

Whether you’re a seasoned trainspotter or you’ve a Thomas the Tank Engine fanatic in the family, or you’ve simply been stranded in the rain at Limerick Junction, then consider putting the charming Whitehead Railway Museum on your itinerary. Operated by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland, this nostalgia-filled and seriously impressive museum features locomotives, wagons and carriages from Ireland’s entire rail history, from the actual carriage which transported Queen Elizabeth across Northern Ireland during a royal visit to, a classic, a black and orange Iarnród Éireann Intercity.

Carrickfergus Castle

Riding a PR wave since the recent visit of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, the town of Carrickfergus makes a scenic first stop for those travelling north of Belfast. The town features one of Ireland’s best preserved medieval structures, Carrickfergus Castle, a striking presence above the town’s harbour since 1177. It’s open for tours daily and is one of the best photo-opps along the coast.

Dunadry Stay

Dunadry Hotel & Gardens

Dunadry offers a fine option for those seeking a more unplugged base than Belfast, just 20km east. Highlights included my perfectly appointed room, a wonderful sustainability policy (including 0% landfill and the introduction of 250 bee friendly plants in the garden) as well as packages to partake in relaxing pursuits from pilates in the garden to painting en plein air.

The hotel’s AA Rosette Mill Race restaurant, which overlooks the Six Mile River, offers a fine menu of comfort food with fine dining finesse. Cons were patchy Wifi as well as breakfast which, considering the quality of dinner, was a disappointing buffet affair. My visit also coincided with back-to-back weddings which did detract from the air of a switch-off. Stay tuned for the hotel’s plans to renovate the spa which should embellish the potential for this property to be a real Northern oasis. B&B rates currently start from €196 for two.