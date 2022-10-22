Northern Exposure: The hotel putting Mid-Antrim on the map

It seems almost every acre of the country is a household tourism brand nowadays, from the Wild Atlantic Way to Ireland’s Ancient East. But there are some regions on the island which receive less marketing fanfare, and one of those, sandwiched between the buzz of Belfast and the hugely popular Causeway Coast lies the unheralded tourist turf of Mid-Antrim.
Whether you’re a seasoned trainspotter or you’ve a Thomas the Tank Engine fanatic in the family, or you’ve simply been stranded in the rain at Limerick Junction, then consider putting the charming Whitehead Railway Museum on your itinerary. Operated by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland, this nostalgia-filled and seriously impressive museum features locomotives, wagons and carriages from Ireland’s entire rail history, from the actual carriage which transported Queen Elizabeth across Northern Ireland during a royal visit to, a classic, a black and orange Iarnród Éireann Intercity.
